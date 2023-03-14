In Gallery 1 is the group exhibition Cosmotechnic Telepathics in the Age of Surveillance Capitalism, an examination of capitalist telepathics within cognitive and surveillance capitalism. Gallery 2 has Ged Jones's 'fagpile - pink is fun'. Created during lockdown, this art was shaped by their dedication to the creative process and exploration of paint. The symbol of the Roman Emperor's head from the Colossus of Constantine gained new meaning for the artist after the news of Ali Fazeli Monfared's tragic beheading for being queer. Noah Spivak's A Stranger I Knew Well aims to investigate the liminal space between narcissism and self-loathing by allowing the artist's own insecurities to manifest themselves. Exhibitions run until April 9, 2023. See: m16artspace.com.au.
Now on at Grainger Gallery are the exhibitions A Universal String by Stefan Heyer and Natural Selection by Peter Syndicas. German artist Heyer works in Spain and creates gestural abstracts that explore histories, both personal and shared, and are inspired by pop culture, the esoteric and philosophical issues of our postmodern digital age, alienation, nature and history. See: graingergallery.com.au.
At Canberra Contemporary Art Space Manuka, James Rowell presents a solo exhibition of new works on canvas that address his concerns for caring for our natural environment, the formal structures of picture making and the underpinning language of painting. The exhibition continues until March 26, 2023. See: ccas.com.au.
On Wednesday, March 22 from 12.40 to 1.20pm, the Wesley Music Centre Wednesday Lunchtime series presents pianist Mark Jurkiewicz with a program of mazurkas and waltzes, Tarantella in A flat Major Opus 43 and the Andante Spianato and Grande Polonaise Brillante in E flat Major Opus 22. This probably isn't the sort of concert where you dance in the aisles. The concert is on at Wesley Music Centre and the cost is $15 including program and refreshments. Bookings: trybooking.com/CGIUD or by phone 6232 7248. More information: wesleycanberra.org.au/music.
Join soprano Louise Keast and pianist Donna Balson at From Broken Hill to Bel Canto, a recital featuring operatic masterpieces by Donizetti, Bellini and Verdi as well as beloved art songs by Strauss. Drawing inspiration from the great singers of the late 20th century such as Dame Joan Sutherland and Maria Callas who revived interest in the art and style of bel canto, Keast shares with audiences the pieces that have been pivotal in her success as a girl from country New South Wales forging a career at Opera Australia and overseas. It's on at Wesley Music Centre on Sunday, March 19 at 5pm. See: nationalopera.org.au.
Elysium (MA15+, 2013) is set in a dystopian future where technology has created a society divided by class and wealth, the movie follows a factory worker named Max (Matt Damon) as he fights to bridge the gap between the privileged elite and the struggling masses. This screening at Arc Cinema, National Film and Sound Archive on Thursday March 23 at 6pm will be followed by a discussion with three academics from various disciplines about the film's themes and relevance. Free, bookings essential. See: nfsa.gov.au.
Canberra Repertory Society presents A.R. Gurney's Love Letters, directed by Kate Blackhurst. Andy (Michael Sparks) and Melissa (Andrea Close) communicate to each other for decades through letters, from boarding school to marital upheavals and their own relationship has its ups and downs over the years. Canberra Repertory Theatre (Theatre 3), March 15 to 26, various times and days. See: canberrarep.org.au.
Queanbeyan-raised playwright Tommy Murphy's adaptation of the memoir by Timothy Conigrave tells the bittersweet story of the ups and downs of Tim and John's relationship from high school into adulthood. Over the years they experience all kinds of feelings - love, joy, heartbreak - and then tragedy strikes, something that can't be overcome. Everyman Theatre's production is on at ACT HUB from March 22 to April 1, various dates and times, and is directed by Jarrad West. See: acthub.com.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
