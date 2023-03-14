The Canberra Times
Capital Life March 18 2023: new shows at M16 are on

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
March 15 2023 - 5:30am
Noah Spivak, leftovers (I-XXI), 2021-2022. Picture courtesy of the artist.

New at M16

In Gallery 1 is the group exhibition Cosmotechnic Telepathics in the Age of Surveillance Capitalism, an examination of capitalist telepathics within cognitive and surveillance capitalism. Gallery 2 has Ged Jones's 'fagpile - pink is fun'. Created during lockdown, this art was shaped by their dedication to the creative process and exploration of paint. The symbol of the Roman Emperor's head from the Colossus of Constantine gained new meaning for the artist after the news of Ali Fazeli Monfared's tragic beheading for being queer. Noah Spivak's A Stranger I Knew Well aims to investigate the liminal space between narcissism and self-loathing by allowing the artist's own insecurities to manifest themselves. Exhibitions run until April 9, 2023. See: m16artspace.com.au.

