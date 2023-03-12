A man wearing a balaclava and armed with what police say is a fake gun allegedly tried to rob a liquor store.
ACT police said a man went into the Franklin store about 5pm on Sunday and demanded a staff member hand over items.
"During the attempted robbery the man indicated he had a firearm in the waistband of his pants," police said in a statement.
"The man left the shop empty-handed, and a short time later was located by police in The Valley Avenue, Gungahlin."
They said he had a replica "gel blaster" handgun and a knife, and they arrested him. He is expected to appear before the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday charged with unauthorised possession of a firearm, possession of a knife without a reasonable excuse and attempted aggravated robbery using an offensive weapon.
Police said that the replica firearms known as gel blasters are illegal in the ACT, and possessing one can carry a penalty of up to 10 years in jail.
People with these weapons should surrender them to the ACT Policing Exhibit Management Centre at 86 Vicars Street, Mitchell.
