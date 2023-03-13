Whistler Wines was named Best small cellar door in the Barossa Valley by Gourmet Traveller Wine in 2023 and owner Sam Pfeiffer is on his way to Canberra for a wine dinner at Ondine. On March 22, the chefs have prepared a six-course meal from canapes on arrival, with cured kingfish, a rabbit pithivier and spiced duck on the menu. All courses are matched with Whistler Wines. We love the idea of a "Fruit Tingle" frizzante, served with a yogurt and honey sorbet, lemon verbena mousse and pickled grapes, for dessert. $140pp. From 6pm. Bookings at ondine.com.au