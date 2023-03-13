The wines of Lark Hill will be showcased at a special dinner at Braddon Merchant on March 23.
Second-generation winemaker Chris Carpenter will discuss his biodynamic, sustainable and organic approach to winemaking while diners enjoy a five-course meal.
Wines will be matched to each course, the meal will also showcase regional produce. With any luck Lark Hill's delicious Regional blanc de blanc might be on the menu.
Five courses, five wines, $159pp. Booking via braddonmerchant.com.au
Constitution Place is quickly becoming a destination for foodies whether you're looking for a coffee or a 13-course degustation dinner. There's Such and Such, the second offering from the Pilot team, Meat and Wine Co, and the Chairman Group's Mu Omakase for starters. For the month of March, the precinct's culinary offerings have stepped up with the mini-festival Tasting Notes with special events, deals and fun times.
At Meat and Wine Co, try the Aged Flavour Fusion and your space will be refreshed with the signature room mist. At Such and Such every booking gets a complementary glass of sparkling on arrival. Try Wine Hour at Arc on March 23, where, for $30, you can try five Mada Wines with a generous spread of canapes.
At Cicada Bar March 21, 23, 28 and 30, there's a cocktail happy hour with charcuterie boards, from 5-7pm. It's happy times at Tenkomori too, 5-7pm every night during March with special deals on Ashahi and dumplings.
Head to constitutionplace.com.au
Whistler Wines was named Best small cellar door in the Barossa Valley by Gourmet Traveller Wine in 2023 and owner Sam Pfeiffer is on his way to Canberra for a wine dinner at Ondine. On March 22, the chefs have prepared a six-course meal from canapes on arrival, with cured kingfish, a rabbit pithivier and spiced duck on the menu. All courses are matched with Whistler Wines. We love the idea of a "Fruit Tingle" frizzante, served with a yogurt and honey sorbet, lemon verbena mousse and pickled grapes, for dessert. $140pp. From 6pm. Bookings at ondine.com.au
Had a fabulous day at BakeClub at Milk Haus during my holidays. Anneka Manning has run the cooking school, with a focus on all things baking, in Sydney for many years. After a move to the south coast, she's also running classes in the cooking school at Milk Haus in Milton. Like you needed another excuse to go to one of our favourite regional cafes.
Get ready for Easter with two upcoming classes. On Friday March 31, there's an Easter Feast class where, after a guided tour of the garden with Milk Haus co-owner Nat Taylor, you'll come back into the kitchen and use the ingredients in some of Manning's favourite Easter recipes.
On April 5, there's a hands-on hot cross bun class where you'll learn all the tips and tricks to make the perfect buns - and you get to take home what you've made.
All classes include morning tea and a light lunch as well as take home recipes and guides. Head to bakeclub.com.au.
March 13 was International Riesling Day so I hope you enjoyed the long weekend with a drop of local wine. Canberra District riesling king Ken Helm tells me his vines are looking wonderful and he's expecting a great 2023 vintage. He's got a special deal happening for wine club subscribers at the moment, with three bottles from the last of the 2022 riesling release available for $280. You can't get them retail, so get in fast.
Head to helmwines.com.au
If you're a Brumbies fan, make sure you drop into the new bar just inside the western entrance. What a great surprise to find The Huddle was serving local wines. Never would have thought I could grab an Eden Road pinot gris or a Nick O'Leary riesling and support the lads at the same time. Happy days.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
