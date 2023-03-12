The best adjustable beds in Australia

This is branded content.

Tired of propping yourself on mounds of pillows just to sit upright in bed? Back pain causing you discomfort every night as you sleep? Partner complaining about how you rattle the bed frame with your sleep apnea? You might just need to start looking for an adjustable bed.

Finding the right adjustable bed for you and your sleep patterns can take time and effort, especially with such a large market available. That is why we have provided the list of the best adjustable beds in Australia, with some guidance from sleep enthusiasts over at Sleepify. They have tested the full range of adjustable beds in Australia to help you choose which bed frame is best for you.

These are the 6 best adjustable beds Australia 2023 for your consideration:

What is an adjustable bed?

Adjustable beds are bed frames that allow you to change the position and angle of your mattress; both at the head and foot of the bed. Some are even designed with the knowledge that the occupants of the bed have different needs, allowing for different settings on either side of the bed.

Most adjustable bed bases are operated through a wireless remote control, which adjusts the electronic joints of the sleeping structure. By moving different parts of the bed frame you can create the angles needed for your sleeping or lounging habits.

There are many reasons why you may be looking to buy an adjustable bed, with the most common being:

Maximising comfort, particularly if you have multiple sleeping positions

Ease of working from home or sitting upright to watch TV in a reclined position

To prevent the noise of sleep apnea

Reduces symptoms of conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome

Minimises chances of nightly sleep paralysis

Supports those with back issues, and head or leg injuries, especially through the zero-gravity position

Now that we know what adjustable beds are and why we might buy one, it is time to decide which one is the best for you!

Peace Lily adjustable bed. Picture supplied

1. Peace Lily adjustable bed - Awarded best in Australia

You are not awarded number one for the best adjustable bed in Australia without a good reason, and the Peace Lily adjustable bed has several. Sleep experts rave about this model out of all adjustable beds in Australia for its balance of costs, durability and versatility for any sleeper out there.

With numerous adjustment options, including a division between controls and bed alike for couples in the split king model, Peace Lily goes above and beyond to cater to its customers' needs. No more arguing over who gets the position the bed and how when each side can be adjusted to the occupant's desired settings.

The addition of dual zone vibrating motors and 9 massage modes means that every moment lying in bed is another moment you can spend in relaxation heaven. There are different intensity levels on offer for both the head and feet, which is perfect for those who deal with chronic pain or just want to relax after a long day.

The Peace Lily adjustable bed also has the added benefit of using only organic cotton and natural latex padding, rather than the cheaper foams and polyester used by lesser brands. This makes Peace Lily one of the few adjustable beds safe for any user, including those who have sensitive skin or allergies.

Pros

Does not require a foundation or bed frame

Head and leg positions are adjustable

Available as a split adjustable bed for couples

Multiple massage modes

Sturdy base

Created from natural materials for the comfort of allergy-prone or sensitive sleepers

Cons

Requires 2+ people to install due to weight

Expensive for most

Why we personally like Peace Lily adjustable bed

What we noticed first about the Peace Lily adjustable bed was the sudden release of pressure in our backs. The firmness added a new dimension to the adjustable bed frame, with pressure points we did not even know about being released with each new adjustment.

The massage modes just added to the overall experience, with the targeted approach to head and feet meaning you can have your pick of pleasure. Furthermore, the natural latex padding included with the frame also meant that the Peace Lily adjustable bed is both comfortable and eco-friendly; no more sundown sneezes for the sensitive sorts.

Overall, the support across multiple sleeping positions meant a better night's sleep for us. Although the frame was heavy and slightly unwieldy to set up, it was worth it for its affordable price and versatility.

Onebed adjustable bed. Picture supplied

2. Onebed adjustable bed - Anti-snore and anti-back pain for a good night's sleep

The Onebed adjustable bed frame is an affordable option for someone looking for a bed that not only offers an elevated position of the head and legs, but also adjustable leg height for a better angle. The combination of heights and angles on this model makes it one of the best adjustable beds for those dealing with physical problems.

Depending on how you adjust the Onebed frame, there are several health benefits that you can obtain, including:

Relief from body aches, cramps and chronic pain

Improve blood circulation and heart function

Support back injuries

Relax muscles

Onebed adjustable beds are available in different sizes for any customer looking for a new way to sleep; long single, king single, double, queen, king and even split king. Each model comes with wireless remote controls, allowing you to instantly switch between anti-snore mode to zero gravity with a touch of a button.



Personalising your sleep positions has never been so effortless, or as affordable as Onebed.

Pros

Affordable price

Height adjustable legs

Numerous health benefits

Sizes suited for any customer

Multiple modes for sleep

Cons

Lack of under-bed space

Why we personally like Onebed adjustable bed

The simplistic look and affordable prices of Onebed adjustable beds make this product seem innocuous on first appraisal. However, after a few nights of sleep, we came to realise that our bodies had never been so well supported!

After a bit of an awkward set-up process due to the heaviness of the product (that we are fully aware adds to its stability and durability!), we were rewarded with one of the best adjustable beds on the market right now. Beyond the usual adjustable options, the zero gravity setting allowed us to slip off into REM sleep with ease, while the anti-snore setting fixed that pesky night noise problem.

The affordable price is just the most obvious benefit of the Onebed adjustable bed frame. There is plenty more to uncover with each new night of sleep.

AH Beard adjustable bed. Picture supplied

3. AH Beard adjustable bed - A masculine name for a masculine frame

One of the more high-end options on this list, the AH Beard adjustable bed has plenty of features that will make it incredibly attractive to anyone looking for a lot of technology in their new bed.

A good adjustable bed provides support to the head and feet for a comfortable night of rest. However, a great adjustable bed like the AH Beard model offers more. Through its combination of ergonomic relief and high-tech options, managed by wireless remote controls, this adjustable bed can offer comfort in any setting you like.

It also offers preset positions, carefully calculated to match every person's needs, including: zero gravity, TV, quiet sleep and flat. You can adjust these settings further at the head and foot positions to perfect your level of comfort. The addition of massage modes also heightens the experience, with a vibration timer for 10, 20 or 30 minutes means you can drift off to sleep with ease.

The under-bed lighting, remote control with a flashlight, and floor strip lighting make the adjustable bed manageable even in the dark of night. However, the most beneficial features come from its in-built USB ports and Bluetooth connectivity; you will rarely experience a bed as intuitive and easily accessible as AH Beard's adjustable beds.

Pros

Built for luxury comfort

Can be fitted with an existing headboard

Preset positions

Massage features with vibration timer

Under-bed lighting

Included USB ports and Bluetooth connectivity

Cons

Expensive

Difficult to set up and install, especially alone

Why we personally like AH Beard adjustable bed

The gizmos and gadgets included in this example of modern adjustable beds truly make it stand out from the crowd. We loved the built-in lighting, USB ports and Bluetooth connectivity; it felt like we had everything we needed plus more in terms of bed technology.

The bulkier build when compared to other adjustable beds was hard to get used to at the start, but the comfort levels soon overrode this significant difference. After that, we simply enjoyed the range of customisable positions and soothing massage on our pressure points; we practically vibrated ourselves to sleep!

The expensive price tag does a lot to deter most buyers from choosing such a high-tech adjustable bed base, but the massage function and intuitive settings are hard to resist!

4. Sealy Posturepedic Posturematic adjustable bed - Remotely control your comfort levels

In the list of best adjustable beds Australia, Sealy Posturepedic's Posturematic adjustable beds must be mentioned. With a choice between the more affordable Inspire Standard adjustable bed, or the additional features of the Energise Deluxe, any customer can obtain one of the best adjustable beds on the current market.

When it comes to adjustable bed frames, you want something sturdy yet stylish. The Posturematic models offer a steel frame with a high weight capacity, along with timber feet and a strong fabric cover to balance durability with stylishness.

If that was not enough, the Energise Deluxe model offers a dual massage feature to alleviate any of the day's aches and pains. The addition of a USB charge port and under-bed light and torch makes this model particularly accessible and technology-user friendly.

With multiple sizes on offer, ranging from a single XL to a king bed frame, there is plenty of choices in this option of best adjustable beds in Australia.

Pros

Dual wave massage

Durable steel frame

Multiple sizes on offer

Under-bed light and torch

USB charge port

Cons

Split king is not accessible when made with single sizes

Heavy frame

Why we personally Like Sealy Posturepedic Posturematic adjustable bed

We have tried plenty of models when trying to find the best adjustable bed in Australia, and the Sealy Posturematic range fits neatly into the top 6 for a reason.

The bed frame just looks so good in your room, with the fabric cover being durable as well as stylish. The thoughtful addition of felt on the timber legs means that the installation process went easier than most adjustable beds' process, especially with how heavy many are.

We enjoyed the massage function, but nothing gets past the soothing adjustment setting of zero gravity. Sleep has never been so easy to fall into, even if you are a side sleeper like us. The choice between a more affordable or luxurious option in Sealy's adjustable bed frames also means that most customers can access this amazing electric adjustable base.

5. Mlily Ultraslim 3000M adjustable massage bed - Therapeutic for sleep and muscles alike

The Ultraslim 3000M adjustable massage bed has been chosen out of the entire Mlily range as the best adjustable bed they have on offer. This is mainly due to its position as possibly one of the thinnest zero-clearance adjustable beds on the market right now, able to fit in or on existing bed frames.

The settings allow comfort even as it supports you up from a reclined position. Watching TV or reading in bed has never been so easy with the additional pillow tilt adjustment feature that the 3000M has to offer. Your luxurious night of rest is complete with the 3 massage modes (with each mode having 3 different intensity levels) and 6 customisable memory functions included in the bed base. Mlily spares no effort for its customers' comfort.

An easy night of sleep is at your fingertips with the seamless integration of the Mlily Ultraslim 3000M; no need to upgrade the whole room to suit your new bed base.

Pros

Independent pillow, head and foot tilt adjustment

USB charging ports on either side

7cm invisible bed base

3 Massage features with additional 3 intensity levels

Adjustable legs

6 customisable memory features

Cons

The thinner frame means the need for a better mattress

More costly than other adjustable beds in the range

Why we personally like Mlily Ultraslim 3000M adjustable massage bed

One of the first features we noticed was the zero gravity setting on this particular model of an adjustable bed. The Mlily Ultraslim 3000M seems to almost take it a step further with the angles of this common setting, relieving tension in the hips and lower back that we did not realise we even had.

The addition of the pillow tilt adjustment felt practically revolutionary. It was perfect for neck placement, particularly for side sleepers like us. With some fluffy pillows and a suitable mattress, it was hard to believe this model was one of the thinnest on the market.

6. Solace Sleep adjustable bed package - For those who want it all

If you are not only looking for a brand new adjustable bed, but the whole package deal as well, then the Solace Sleep adjustable bed package is the option for you. The package includes the Better Sleep adjustable base, as well as an Allure mattress with accompanying pocket coil structure and gel memory foam; two great Solace Sleep features for an affordable price!

The bed's footrest and headrest are adjustable for any sleeper's need, while offering dual wave massage to relieve the body of stress and aches. These kinds of vibrations are known to provide all sorts of health benefits, including improving blood pressure, muscle activity and oxygen circulation; say goodbye to swollen legs in the morning.

The memory foam mattress included in the Solace Sleep package adapts to the natural contours of your body through its stretch-knit fabric and responsive pocket springs. This means no more partner disturbances, no matter how restless they are at night.

It should be noted, however, that this deal does not come with a warranty. So be sure to take care of your new mattress and bed frame combination once you have set up shop.

Pros

Dual-wave massage therapy

Responsive pocket springs and stretch knit fabric for adaptability

Easy assembly

Memory foam mattress included

High weight capacity

Guaranteed no partner disturbance

Wireless remote control

Cons

Can be expensive

Why we personally like Solace Sleep adjustable bed package

Who could say no to a deal like Solace Sleep has on offer? Certainly not us!

We jumped at the chance to try out a new mattress and bed base combo, finding the assembly process as easy as was promised. After ten minutes, we had a whole new bedroom set up for us to enjoy - and enjoy we did!

Memory foam mattresses are a delight on a good day, but when combined with the adjustable features of Solace Sleep's bed base, the results were astronomical. There was no chance of disturbance when two people sleep on the bed, with the mattress and frame absorbing any movements and leaving you lying at ease. The massage functions were an added benefit, but nothing as extensive as some of the other options on this list.

All in all, while luxurious, the Solace Sleep adjustable bed package sees its greatest benefit as a money-saving purchase that keeps on giving.

What mattress should I use for an adjustable bed?

If you are upgrading your bed frame to an adjustable one, why not get a new mattress at the same time? It is believed by many that adjustable beds ruin mattresses, which is somewhat true if you use one that is not compatible with the bed's frame.

Generally, if you have an innerspring mattress, you will have to look for a new mattress that is compatible. While there are a few mattress brands that make innerspring mattresses that are compatible with adjustable bases, it is safer to buy a non-innerspring mattress.

You can buy a mattress from the same company as your adjustable frame, as they are certain to have a mattress that suits it. However, you can also use an adjustable mattress such as:

Memory foam mattresses

Latex mattresses

Some hybrid mattresses

Products such as a water bed or air mattress cannot be used with an adjustable bed. Using these mattresses may result in air or water leaks, which can damage your mattress and potentially cause trouble with the bed base's motors. In the end, it is best to choose a memory foam or latex mattress for your new bed frame.

FAQs

Is an adjustable bed the same as an elevating bed?

An adjustable bed is the same as an elevating bed, but it is rare for such products to be referred to with the latter. If you are looking for an adjustable bed base, it will commonly be called that, rather than an elevating bed base.

What are the health benefits of an adjustable bed?

If you are experiencing mobility issues, back pain, poor blood circulation or breathing problems, then it is highly beneficial to buy an adjustable bed. The ability to position and angle your body while sleeping can improve several pre-existing health conditions, including:

Poor posture

General aches and joint pain

Moving independently

Sleep apnea

Asthma

Back pain

Circulation issues or swollen legs

If you happen to sleep in a position other than your back, you can also look to upgrade your mattress to help support your body further. There are some excellent choices of mattresses for side sleepers as discussed by Sleepify, or you can talk to your adjustable bed frame supplier for a mattress that suits you and your new frame.

How do I get a split king adjustable bed?

Although a good adjustable bed is available in most bed sizes, a split king adjustable bed can only be created by combining two long singles side-by-side. Once a mattress has been placed over the adjustable frames, the king bed can be adjusted differently on either side with the corresponding wireless remote control.