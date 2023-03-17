The GWS Giants believe their renewed partnership with Canberra's AFL-loving community will leave a lasting legacy that is still unfolding before our eyes.
Late last year the ACT government secured another 10-year deal with the Giants worth $28.5 million to keep AFL and AFLW games coming to Manuka Oval, along with multiple community engagement initiatives.
The entire club have bought into the notion of the Giants as a two-city club, including their new coach Adam Kingsley, and veteran leaders Stephen Coniglio and Phil Davis agree that the best is yet to come from the Canberra partnership.
"We're scratching the surface with what we've done in Canberra," Coniglio told The Canberra Times ahead of the Giants' season-opener against the Adelaide Crows on Sunday.
"When we're going through these local schools now compared to even five years ago, the kids know way more about the team and the game.
"It wouldn't be the Giants without Canberra - that's our position, and as players, we love coming down here."
The Canberra region has a proud history of producing AFL stars, from as far back as Alex Jesaulenko to recently re-signed former Marist College student Tom Green, and Davis said the exports will only continue, helped by the Giants Academy.
"I was born in Canberra, and growing up I idolised people like Craig Bolton," he said.
"Now to see those numbers of Canberrans increasing all over the AFL, like Josh Bruce or Jack Steele, and Tom Green at the Giants, it's really exciting.
"I think AFL has always had a strong presence in Canberra and it will just continue to grow, with young talent coming through the pathways."
While the multi-million-dollar amount of the ACT government partnership dwarfs that of the funding given to established teams in other codes, Davis said the investment is one that will offer great returns.
"It was just fantastic to see the deal get extended. We had our first ever win in Canberra, and it's a significant part of the Giants," he said.
"What you're trying to do is grow a game and that takes development. Aussie Rules in almost all metrics is the biggest sport in the country, and can bring great things to an area.
"Canberra should be excited about that and now we're at the other side of COVID, we can get back to having that really big footprint in Canberra."
Davis is back for another season in orange and charcoal after multiple injury hurdles and he's one part of the experienced quartet of Coniglio, captain Toby Greene and Callan Ward who are crucial to the Giants' success, but have also battled setbacks in recent years.
Ward will move into the forwards this year, as part of Kingsley's grand plan to re-discover the "orange tsunami" of speedy transitions and attacking football after last season's dismal 6-16 win-loss record.
"That group have played an enormous role. Their involvement both on and off the field is absolutely critical for us," Kingsley said.
"They lead the way with the culture they're establishing and I've been really pleased with all of those boys over the summer."
Coniglio said the Giants expect to be underdogs once again this year but they don't take that view of themselves. With Kingsley and his staff a refreshing addition, Coniglio has high hopes for 2023.
"Last year was obviously difficult, but previous to that we had a style that was very entertaining," he said. "That's what people love about us, so if we can rediscover that and get a few more wins, that's what we're after.
"We know that people don't expect much from us, but when you look at some of the players in our team, we expect a lot of each other and expect to be to be challenging everyone.
"Adam and his assistant coaches have implemented some new ideas and especially for the older guys, it's been reinvigorating in a way. We're really confident in the work we're doing both on the field and off it."
GWS Giants v Adelaide Crows at Sydney Showground, Sunday 1.10pm
Giants squad
FB: Connor Idun, Sam Taylor, Isaac Cumming, HB: Lachie Whitfield, Leek Aleer, Lachie Ash, C: Finn Callaghan, Tom Green, Jacob Wehr, HF: Callan Ward, Harry Himmelberg, Daniel Lloyd, FF: Toby Greene, Jesse Hogan, Jake Riccardi, RR: Matt Flynn, Josh Kelly, Stephen Coniglio.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.