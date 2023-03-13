A South Coast home has fetched more than $3.7 million under the hammer, selling for above the reserve price in the process.
The result was the latest in a series of recent multi-million dollar sales on the street.
The property: The absolute waterfront home at 137 Quay Road, Callala Beach. The original, four-bedroom house offers direct access from the backyard onto the sand. Located on a 930 square metre block, the house also includes two kitchens, two bathrooms and multiple living spaces.
It was a deceased estate, and on the market for the first time in more than 40 years. Houses on the water side of Quay Road generate strong interest when they hit the market.
The result: The property sold for $3,702,000 under the hammer last week. It sold for above the reserve price.
What made the property special?: The location. It's the only beachfront available for sale on Jervis Bay... It was interesting for us to see was the demand is still there, considering the last property to transact along there was last year, which sold for just over $3.5 million. There were three sales on the street of $3.5 million or more last year.
Can you set the scene at the auction?: The auction was held in room and online. We had ten registered bidders; five were in the room, and five online. Four of the bidders were active.
It did bring about a lot of local buyer interest - people that already have a holiday house, maybe on the other side of the street or a nearby street that were looking to upgrade to the beachfront. They were hoping they might be able to pick one up for a bit of a bargain, given the current climate.
How did the auction unfold?: It started at $2.2 million, and it started straight away, so we didn't have to coax anyone into getting it started. It was the (eventual) under-bidder that started the bidding.
There was strong bidding. In some instances we had bids of $100,000, then they did slow down to $10,000, and in the very end there were $1000 increments. There were two buyers that really wanted it, and from about $3.5 million onwards there was really only two bidders in it.
The people who bought it are Sydney-siders, but also base themselves in Singapore a lot of the time. They have a family holiday home in Culburra Beach at the moment, but they'll be moving across on to Callala Beach.
Was the price result a surprise?: Yes, but it's what the property is worth. The property is worth that, but based on the buyer sentiment and the feedback we received throughout the campaign, it wasn't necessarily what we were expecting.
We knew it could get to that level if the buyers wanted it and were fine to compete at that level, but if we looked purely at the offers and feedback prior, no, we didn't expect it to get to that level.
I'm a member of ACM's national property team, covering the Illawarra and South Coast. Based in Albion Park, NSW, I write about exciting, interesting or just downright quirky properties that have been listed for sale, major sales, market trends, auctions and more. One of my favourite aspects of being a journalist is I believe everyone has a story to tell. What's yours?
