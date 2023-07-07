This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Tokyo citizens who wore face masks throughout the pandemic are hiring smiling coaches to learn how to grin again. "I haven't used my facial muscles much during COVID so it's good exercise," said 20-year-old student Himawari Yoshida.
A Kentucky man is the world's new pepper sniffing champion after snorting 27 grams of black pepper in 32 seconds. "That hurt," said 34-year-old Elijah Johnson, who credited his victory to his "big hairy nose ... it's like a vacuum cleaner."
The mayor of a small town in Mexico has married a seven-year-old alligator he draped in a white bridal gown. "I accept responsibility because we love each other," said Mayor Victor Sosa after sealing the union with a careful kiss.
One of these strange but hardly controversial recent news stories is fake. I'll save you a quick Google search by telling you which one I made up. But if your BS detector instantly identified the fictitious culprit you might consider offering your skills to the federal government. They're in an awful pickle and are going to need your analytical abilities.
The Albanese government is flagging new laws that will slap social media companies with enormous fines if they repeatedly spread fake news, including disinformation or misinformation that might cause "harm to the health of Australians", "harm to the Australian environment" or spread hatred on the basis of ethnicity, mental or physical disability, age, sexual orientation, race and gender.
The scope of these laws, which could see the Australian Communications and Media Authority imposing billions of dollars in fines on media giants like Facebook's parent company Meta, are staggeringly broad. Even in our increasingly compliant nation, where the first reaction to any problem is to demand government action, they represent a dangerous intrusion into the once-sacred realms of civil liberties and freedom of speech.
"Quis custodiet ipsos custodes?" asked the Roman poet Juvenal. Who watches the watchmen? Who decides what harms the health of us, or the even more nebulous "Australian environment"? A team of bureaucrats or, scarier still, politicians driven by partisan and ideological issues?
We all agree society has an obligation to protect the weak and vulnerable. But granting governments the right to spoon feed us the truth, to decide what constitutes fact and falsity, is also handing them the power to dictate what can be shared, discussed and even questioned.
Putting aside the practical issues of policing fake news that morphs and multiplies in an instant, making it almost impossible to track and eradicate, the legislation is yet another diminishment of civic and personal responsibility. Remember that old fashioned concept of undertaking your own research? Weighing up the evidence? Applying a little scepticism?
Or have the echo chambers of social media dumbed us down so much we have lost our ability to discern? These paternalistic laws will not protect the stupid. They'll continue devouring whatever fake news suits their limited world view. Education, not legislation, should be the greatest weapon against lies and deception.
The Australian Electoral Commission provided a fine example of this during last year's federal election campaign when it established a disinformation register to combat a range of fake news reports, including claims that unvaccinated Australians would be banned from voting. How unusually refreshing - a statutory authority encouraging citizens to think critically and make their own assessments.
(It should be noted the AEC also has a fine nose for detecting potential stink bombs. It made it clear last year to the joint parliamentary committee examining the fake news issue that it wanted no part in its policing).
Surely a simpler, less intrusive and far less expensive option would be to empower people by fostering a culture of rational thinking through the funding of public fact-checking initiatives and education campaigns.
Let's not forget that it took little more than a year for the Albanese government to release for public inspection its legislation on fake news. If only it showed similar speed and initiative with laws on truth in political advertising requiring the sort of rigor and honesty from politicians it now demands from others.
And that fake news story? I invented Elijah Johnson and his big hairy nose. Apologies for any harm I may have caused to that vulnerable community who suffer from large, hirsute hooters (I am one). But it was the least controversial example of fake news I could come up with.
Anything else could have harmed the health of the nation. And we all need to stay healthy and alert in order to hear those stealthy government footsteps creeping up behind us.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Is it the government's responsibility to legislate against fake news? How do you assume what you're reading is contrived or factual? Has Australia become a nation content to allow governments to determine the truth? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- Home Affairs Minister Claire O'Neill says Donald Trump Jnr is a "big baby" after he blamed his cancelled speaking tour of Australia apparently because he didn't get a visa. Ms O'Neill said that wasn't true and said he was "trying to blame the Australian Government for his poor ticket sales and cancelled tour."
- Independent senator Lidia Thorpe said she was going to write her own 'no' pamphlet on the Voice after being blocked from contributing to the official 'no' campaign pamphlet.
- Tech giant Meta has launched its new social media app Threads, dubbed a "Twitter killer". Australians can now download the platform which was developed by Meta's Instagram team. It seeks to capitalise on the woes of Twitter, which has been in catastrophic decline since it was bought by Elon Musk.
THEY SAID IT: "Many people naively believe what they read on social media. When television became popular people also believed everything on TV was true. It's how people choose to react and access information and news that's important, not the mechanisms that distribute them." - Irene Wu, Professor of Communications, Georgetown University.
YOU SAID IT: Jenna passed on her good wishes to Ash Barty on her firstborn and wished for more beautiful babies.
Arthur said: "Oh dear Echidna, don't you realise Echidnas and all other wild animals are under threat from the plague of homosapiens? The plaque is rapidly destroying spaceship earth. The last thing the environment can tolerate is a large batch of babies."
Erika said: "Now in my late 50s, yes, birth control was readily available throughout my fertile years, but there was/is still very much the societal expectation that women would breed. I'm not maternal - have never really wanted children. And overriding all - even 40 years ago, I could see humanity steadily sleepwalking towards climate catastrophe. How could I want to bring another person into this mess that we've created?"
Patrick wrote: "Thank you for your lovely comments about Ash Barty; with which comments I wholeheartedly agree, only more so. Thank you also for indicating you will not be wasting space on voicing the No campaign arguments."
But Patrick's comments on the Voice weren't shared by some others.
Ken thinks Jenna's comment that she wouldn't write a piece on why people should vote 'no' wasn't very Echidna-like: "Just hearing one side of the debate from a one-eyed echidna and nothing from the platypus seems a bit Putinistic to me. Is it possible you are a monoextreme?"
Stuart thinks 'yes' voters are out of step: "Isn't it rather strange that, at the same time the US is dismantling race-based legislation, here we are in Australia, trying to create a race-based Voice into our constitution. Someone is out of step."
Glenn is hoping for a Yes: "The question I ask of individuals considering a No vote is how they think it will affect them if a Yes vote goes through. Most admit that nothing will happen to them if they aren't of Indigenous origin. I then ask "if it does you no harm but it can do someone else some good shouldn't we be voting yes"? It seems to get some to think at least."
And it's goodbye and best wishes to Lex: "Go and vote Green, Jenna Price and add Australia to your communist counterparts in China. Writing information with only the "Good Vibe" feel changes our whole system of Govt. You have shown just how ignorant regarding this matter you are. I will block Echidna now."
Garry Linnell is one of Australia’s most experienced journalists. He has won several awards for his writing, including a Walkley for best feature writing. He writes a weekly column for ACM and the Echidna.
