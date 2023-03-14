This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
March 14 is an auspicious day. Albert Einstein was born on this date. So, too, British actor Sir Michael Caine and, for the train buffs out there, Casey Jones.
And it was a year ago today The Echidna was born.
An election daily, it was called, sharp and close to the ground. The idea was to deliver Garry Linnell's acerbic words and Fiona Katauskas's whimsical cartoons to your inbox every morning. To cut through the smoke and mirrors and bulldust every election heaps on us.
By the time the election came and went, we were amazed at the following the little newsletter had amassed. You'd signed up in your thousands and were hungry for more.
Worn out after delivering his spiky words every weekday of the campaign, Garry took off for a well-earned break and I - terrified at first - stepped into the breach. It's been a wonderful ride ever since.
From focusing on politics through the campaign and into the first few weeks of the new government, The Echidna has evolved. We've covered not only politics but a range of other subjects from loathsome buzzwords - which had the most responses from readers - to the over-the-top coverage of Queen Elizabeth's passing to memorable road trips and our multicultural cuisine. You've been part of the conversation through all of it.
The best part of The Echidna's day is logging on before sunrise to check the newsletter has gone out and then waiting for your emails to arrive. They come from everywhere. NSW, Victoria, Tasmania, Western Australia, Queensland, South Australia, the NT and ACT, even the US. We don't always agree but that's the point; we're having a conversation. What The Echidna really cherishes are the readers who tell us the newsletter is the first thing they read each morning. It's a privilege being there with you.
Another highlight is receiving Garry's Friday column. His beautiful writing sets the bar impossibly high. He has an almost supernatural ability to draw you in and take you on a journey. Most memorable for me was his lovely story about his mum's dementia. It took the reader into a very personal place, casting light on a serious issue many of us will have to one day confront.
And, of course, there are the cartoons. Fiona's characters are always relatable. We know the types all too well. Her Walkley-nominated cartoon with the two wealthy folk - his canary-coloured cashmere sweater draped effortlessly over his shoulders - asking to borrow the newspaper property section from the sleeping homeless man spoke volumes. And Peter Broelman - Broels to his mates - homes in on the absurd in a light and whimsical way. His cranky little Albo is a favourite and always raises a chuckle. Broels has the measure of the man.
There are others to acknowledge too. Steve Evans, who steps in from time to time, brings a lifetime of knowledge and observation to the newsletter, all delivered beautifully. David McLennan, who can spot a typo or a missing word from space. Mitch Vleeskens, who ensures The Echidna arrives every morning. And, of course, JP and Kate, who have kept the project rolling forward.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- Treasurer Jim Chalmers has launched a review into the impact of the Morrison government's controversial 2018 GST revenue deal. Dr Chalmers has asked the Commonwealth Grants Commission, which oversees the allocation of more than $80 billion of GST revenue among the states and territories, to assess how the tax take should be shared in 2025-26, which is when a transitional arrangement included in the Morrison agreement ends.
- A public policy think tank wants large private companies to report on climate risk alongside their public counterparts to stop climate-exposed businesses going private to dodge oversight. The Centre for Policy Development, a key contributor to the debate on the economic risks posed by climate change, also says large government entities, such as Australia Post and the Future Fund, should be forced to disclose.
- Australia must ramp up skills training and reshape higher education to deliver the jobs required to build, maintain and operate nuclear submarines. The submarines deal with the US and Britain is expected to create about 20,000 jobs for Australian workers over the next three decades. National security expert John Blaxland said the tertiary education sector would be crucial to the boost.
THEY SAID IT: "Miracles are a retelling in small letters of the very same story which is written across the whole world in letters too large for some of us to see." - CS Lewis
YOU SAID IT: Nuclear submarines, the AUKUS alliance and the risk of war with China.
John says: "One only needs to look at what a significant impact cheaply built drones have had in the Ukraine war. Does anyone seriously believe that these new submarines won't be immune to a barrage of Chinese underwater drones running with AI technology?"
Stuart's in favour of the nuclear subs: "We should already have them. Nuclear power is a defined advantage for subsurface military operations. That advantage we should have already embraced. In terms of re-arming Australia, after years of dismantling our defence forces, the age-old adage still applies: if you want peace, prepare for war. When I retired from the RAAF in 1986, there were some 23,000 men serving. This went down to 10,500. Not only were air assets reduced, the support manpower was effectively obliterated. This will not do, now or in the future. Australia has to man up and pay up."
Ian is sceptical: "Whenever I hear our pollies thumping their little chests when playing games with the big boys, it reminds me of the movie The Mouse That Roared. And we seem to have quite a number of these roaring mice in the Canberra funny farm. And we don't even own a feather duster, let alone a big stick."
Peter says: "You say that we voters don't have a say in things like going to war and the purchase of expensive war boondoggles, but voting for the Greens or any of a host of independent candidates (excluding, of course, the religious nutters and loonies like the Hansonites), the voters of Australia could indeed affect the course of history. Unfortunately the voters of this country have demonstrated in the past that they cannot see past their noses in such things."
Richard advocates a different approach: "Why are we purchasing 1914 technologies? The world has moved on; subs are redundant in modern warfare. It would far better to arm ourselves with defensive rockets and get out of any alliance we have with America."
Christopher asks: "Why are we always just aligned with America? Do you think being aligned with America helps your anti-Western shtick? I thought we were more aligned with the English, and other white, western Christian democracies, especially now they have a prime minister of Indian descent. How about some pressure on China? It's 2023 - it's about time they started to move toward a multi-party democracy, just like Taiwan and Japan. Even Indonesia and India have managed it. Once that happens, all the angst over subs and defence will slowly, slowly dissipate. Stop equating free and democratic America with the Chinese police state."
Another Stuart has a question: "Where are we going to get the people to staff these subs? There are businesses across the nation crying out for more staff and right now aren't getting any applicants. The services are the same: they all seem to require educated people, not just gun-toters. I've been told (by somebody who seems to know what they're talking about) we can't get people to staff our current submarines and as a result they're tied up in various harbours. Where are we going to get the folk to staff these new submarines?"
Stephanie says there are better uses for the money: "I'm definitely uneasy about the AUKUS agreement. I don't have a problem with the UK but the US seem far too eager to start World War III. They can't control their own people never mind China or Russia. I confess I didn't realise that there were so few countries that have nuclear subs and for me that makes them even less necessary. $100 billion will become $200 billion, it will end up being 2040 before they arrive and we will probably mess up building them. How about we spend the money on fixing the health system or the climate crisis?"
Carl says: "Hold on, John, it's not a (possibly) re-elected Trump who's going to start a war with China - it is Biden, right now! He's a total captive of an unholy alliance with the so-called neo-cons, who got cut short during the Trump years every time they wanted to bomb-bomb Syria, Iran or wherever. It was the Democratic Party Congressional Leader Nancy Pelosi who travelled to Taiwan and got China all upset and a uniparty of others have travelled there since. For what? Under the One-China policy, we all recognise Taiwan is part of China and keep playing these silly - and very dangerous games - for another war we hardly need. And Australia is just tagging along, dammit. As for the uniparty - bipartisanship - in Australia, all in favour of jumping on the American bandwagon and losing even more of our sovereignty, you're right. They never ask the people what we think."
Michele is wary of militarism: "Good on you, Echidna, for saying it so clearly. We must not blindly follow the US down the path of another war. Labor is terrified of looking soft on defence and seems hell-bent on carrying an even bigger stick than the Coalition to that end. It will take years and unacceptable losses to build up an anti-war movement in Australia unless those of us who have seen it all before speak up loudly now and take action. It might be up to the Grey Brigade to dust off our old banners and badges and our letter-writing skills to start the process. It's hard, it's unpopular at the moment but we owe it to our children and grandchildren to say no loudly to militarism."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
