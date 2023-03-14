Carl says: "Hold on, John, it's not a (possibly) re-elected Trump who's going to start a war with China - it is Biden, right now! He's a total captive of an unholy alliance with the so-called neo-cons, who got cut short during the Trump years every time they wanted to bomb-bomb Syria, Iran or wherever. It was the Democratic Party Congressional Leader Nancy Pelosi who travelled to Taiwan and got China all upset and a uniparty of others have travelled there since. For what? Under the One-China policy, we all recognise Taiwan is part of China and keep playing these silly - and very dangerous games - for another war we hardly need. And Australia is just tagging along, dammit. As for the uniparty - bipartisanship - in Australia, all in favour of jumping on the American bandwagon and losing even more of our sovereignty, you're right. They never ask the people what we think."