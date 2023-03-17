With their big guns back from injury, an All-Australian defender, and a new coach that's arrived from one of the most successful AFL teams in the modern era, it's no wonder the GWS Giants feel like they have a team capable of doing "damage" this season.
Former Richmond assistant coach Adam Kingsley won two premierships with the Tigers in addition to his 2004 flag with Port Adelaide as a player before arriving to the Giants as Leon Cameron's long-term replacement.
In Kingsley's first year as a head coach, there's positive buzz about how he's reinvigorated the Giants on their quest to bring back the "orange tsunami", and their All-Australian defender Sam Taylor has already made a big prediction about what's to come.
"What Adam has done so far has been pretty special. The energy of the club is totally different and I think we have the right people to do a lot of damage in September," Taylor told The Canberra Times as the Giants ready for their season-opener against Adelaide on Sunday.
"It's a special group and what he's doing to bring everyone together has been remarkable.
"It's been a really impressive pre-season. I'm quietly confident."
Taylor will be influential should they improve on their 6-16 season last year and return to the finals, with the 23-year-old an intimidating defensive weapon.
He played all 22 games last season - the first time he had done so since the Giants reached the AFL grand final in 2019 - and despite the losses, Taylor managed to be a consistent standout.
Taylor averaged career-highs of 15.2 disposals, 8.1 spoils, and 3.2 intercept marks a game, which rightfully earned him All-Australian honours.
In 2020 his season was derailed by a scary illness that had him hospitalised, but in 2021 Taylor took a "huge step" and he ran with it last year, improving with every game.
Now in 2023, he's preparing to take his game to a new level under Kingsley's mentorship and with backs coach Brett Montgomery.
"I've played with a lot more confidence. I love intercepting the ball and beating my man and I go into every game planning to dominate my opponent," Taylor said.
"We come across some big names, which is tough, but I know the more games you play, the more experience you get, you pick up little tips along the way."
Taylor was thankful for his family and friends for keeping him grounded following his rise, but during the Giants' visit to Canberra in pre-season he was blown away by the way kids idolised him.
He still has to pinch himself when he has interactions like that with devoted young fans.
"It's been pretty surreal," Taylor said. "It's a reality check that footy is a big sport, and you don't get a lot of that sort of thing in Sydney."
From a scrawny kid that played for Swan Districts in the WAFL, Taylor can see how much he's grown since being drafted in 2018.
Whether competing against 100-plus kilogram tall forwards or playing video games or table tennis with teammates, Taylor said it's his competitive edge that's brought him this far and will keep him performing at a high level for years to come.
"I was actually watching my draft interview a few weeks ago and I didn't realise how shy and naive I was," he said.
"My confidence has grown exponentially and the person I was then would never imagine who I am now.
"I've always had big goals but to think I would get there is another thing."
GWS Giants v Adelaide Crows at Sydney Showground, Sunday 1.10pm
Giants squad
FB: Connor Idun, Sam Taylor, Isaac Cumming, HB: Lachie Whitfield, Leek Aleer, Lachie Ash, C: Finn Callaghan, Tom Green, Jacob Wehr, HF: Callan Ward, Harry Himmelberg, Daniel Lloyd, FF: Toby Greene, Jesse Hogan, Jake Riccardi, RR: Matt Flynn, Josh Kelly, Stephen Coniglio.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
