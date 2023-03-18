The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Horse riders are urging bike riders to obey park safety guidelines at Stromlo Forest Park

Kerem Doruk
By Kerem Doruk
March 19 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Whitney Richardson on Starlight Fia Cumming on Reign and Adeline Gibson on Hiraani on a trail in Stromlo. Picture by Karleen Minney

Horse riders want to coexist with bike riders, but Canberra's growing urban sprawl and riders ignoring trail etiquette is creating tension.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerem Doruk

Kerem Doruk

Cadet Journalist

Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. He previously interned at the Herald Sun and worked as a court reporter. Kerem covers all local stories in the national capital. His email is kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.