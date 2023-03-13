A liquor store shopkeeper brandishing a hockey stick foiled an alleged daylight robbery from a man carrying a replica gun, a court has been told.
Jackson Armstrong, 20, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday charged with unauthorised possession of firearms, possession of a knife without a reasonable excuse and attempted aggravated robbery using an offensive weapon.
A police report alleges Armstrong, a Crace man, entered Auzi Liquor in Franklin on March 12 just after 5pm wearing a full black balaclava.
Refusing to remove the face garment, Armstrong allegedly demanded the shopkeeper hand over nicotine vapes while gesturing to an item concealed in his waistband.
The male victim alleges Armstrong said: "I don't want to harm you, what do you have under the counter, give me what you have under the counter".
Police said Armstrong left the store without taking any items, allegedly gesturing to the male victim "I'm watching you" with two fingers while saying: "Remember my face."
Magistrate Robert Cook said the fact that nothing had been taken did not change the seriousness of the incident.
"The issue is not what he took but the manner by which he went about it," Mr Cook said.
Armstrong was arrested 20 minutes after the incident. Police said he admitted to carrying a replica Glock-17 pistol gel blaster and a rainbow-coloured flick knife.
He told officers he hadn't intended to hurt anyone but wanted to intimidate shop staff and take a nicotine vape.
He also said he left after being challenged by the shopkeeper, who was brandishing a hockey stick.
While prosecutor Hannah Lee did not oppose Armstrong's application for bail, Mr Cook initially expressed reservations about granting it.
A Legal Aid defence lawyer said Armstrong, who had no prior criminal history, dealt with a "background of trauma and mental health" and would benefit from the supervision of corrective services.
The court granted bail under restrictions including staying at least 100m away from the Auzi Liquor store in Franklin unless on the light rail and not carrying any item that could replicate a weapon.
Mr Cook said there was no point issuing bail conditions surrounding the possession of gel blasters because "they are already illegal".
Gel blasters are classified as prohibited firearms in the ACT and possession of them can carry a penalty of up to 10 years in jail.
Armstrong did not enter a plea and will return to face court on April 3.
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
