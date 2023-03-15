In 2012, Australia's first female prime minister, Julia Gillard, gave "the misogyny speech" that made headlines around the world. Playwright Joanna Murray-Smith is bringing to life the human story behind those words in a premiere production from Canberra Theatre Centre and Sydney Theatre Company directed by Sarah Goodes and starring Justine Clarke. The play deals with the person behind the public mask and reflects on the experience of women in contemporary politics. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, various days and times from March 18 to 25, 2023. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
In Embracing Your Limitations, comedian Lawrence Mooney brings to the stage his anti self-help book. He is here to help you to quit, embrace your inner loser and win at life. Leave the yoga mat at home and put down the activated almonds. It's time to kill the dreams and stop overreaching. It's part of the Canberra Comedy Festival. The Street Theatre, Wednesday March 22, 7pm. See: thestreet.org.au.
As part of the Canberra Comedy Festival, actor, writer and storyteller Rob Carlton is reliving four true stories that helped make him the confused but happy man he is. From a Christmas gathering that reveals a family secret to a lie that leaves him learning a job on an overseas flight to a final bike ride with his father to auditioning for a musical when he can't sing, there's plenty to experience here. The show is on at the Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre Centre on Saturday, March 18 at 5pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Sparrow-Folk bring their late night comedy talk show to the Canberra Comedy Festival, featuring local celebrities and festival favourites being grilled and challenged to musical games. The Courtyard Studio, Canberra Theatre Centre, Saturday, March 18, 9.30pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Tennis ACT is teaming up with sports across the capital to host a free community event aimed at inspiring, energising and empowering young women to be more active. Women and girls can try out a number of sports onsite and enjoy free seated massages, face painting and more! There will be free Tennis Hot Shots classes all morning. The first 200 girls aged 12 or under through the gates will receive a free tennis racquet. The event is open to women and girls of all ages and abilities and boys and men may also attend. In the event of wet weather, this will move indoors at the Canberra Tennis Centre. Tennis ACT, 1 Riggall Place, Lyneham. See: tennis.com.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
