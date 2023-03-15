The Canberra Times
Five things to do in Canberra from March 17 to 19, 2022

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
March 16 2023 - 5:30am
Justine Clarke in Julia. Picture by Martin Ollman

1. Julia

In 2012, Australia's first female prime minister, Julia Gillard, gave "the misogyny speech" that made headlines around the world. Playwright Joanna Murray-Smith is bringing to life the human story behind those words in a premiere production from Canberra Theatre Centre and Sydney Theatre Company directed by Sarah Goodes and starring Justine Clarke. The play deals with the person behind the public mask and reflects on the experience of women in contemporary politics. It's on at the Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, various days and times from March 18 to 25, 2023. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.

Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

