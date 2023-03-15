Tennis ACT is teaming up with sports across the capital to host a free community event aimed at inspiring, energising and empowering young women to be more active. Women and girls can try out a number of sports onsite and enjoy free seated massages, face painting and more! There will be free Tennis Hot Shots classes all morning. The first 200 girls aged 12 or under through the gates will receive a free tennis racquet. The event is open to women and girls of all ages and abilities and boys and men may also attend. In the event of wet weather, this will move indoors at the Canberra Tennis Centre. Tennis ACT, 1 Riggall Place, Lyneham. See: tennis.com.au.