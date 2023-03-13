Homeowners will be able to cover the costs of ceiling insulation with an interest-free loan backed by the ACT government following an expansion of the scheme.
Insulation will be covered by the loans in time for the start of new energy efficiency standards for rental properties in April, which will require landlords to meet insulation standards.
The territory's sustainable household scheme, which offers loans up to $15,000 for eligible households, has delivered more than $110 million in loans.
An extra $50 million was added to the scheme in February, which opened in July 2021.
More than 100 new electric cars and nearly 50 second-hand electric cars have been purchased with help from the scheme, which was originally worth $150 million.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the scheme helped households reduce energy costs.
"Practical changes, such as ceiling insulation, make a real difference when it comes to reducing household energy costs and taking climate action," Mr Barr said.
"The interest in the Scheme shows how willing Canberrans are to make climate-conscious choices that deliver energy cost savings and emission reductions."
Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister Shane Rattenbury said the loans would help homeowners and landlords improve energy efficiency.
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
"From April 1, 2023, new energy efficiency standards will be implemented that require rental properties to meet a minimum standard for ceiling insulation," Mr Rattenbury said.
"This is an important reform that will mean more Canberrans have healthy homes that support improved wellbeing and reduce energy costs for heating and cooling."
Loans can also cover battery storage, solar panels, hot water heat pumps, electric heating and cooling systems, electric stovetops, electric vehicle charging equipment.
The loans, which are also open to community groups, can range in size from $2,000 to $15,000 and are repaid over 10 years.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.