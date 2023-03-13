The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Marie Coleman has just marked a major milestone

By Letters to the Editor
March 14 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marie Coleman has made a remarkable contribution to improving the lot of women in Australia. Picture by Lannon Harley

When I started working with Marie Coleman in 1973, I discovered workplace heaven. I loved being Marie's research assistant when she was Chairman of the Social Welfare Commission.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.