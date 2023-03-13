Workers in their 4WD trucks drop in over the lunch hour, to have a brief sail in their kayaks or to windsurf. Other people come for picnics, to swim or to paddle and build sandcastles with their children. Recently, I was surprised to see an elderly man clad in shorts and a t-shirt, wade into the water and swim into the middle of the lake until his head was as small as a tiny apple bobbing in the water. All on the beach watched as he swam further and further away. Then, to our relief, he turned back to shore.