When I started working with Marie Coleman in 1973, I discovered workplace heaven. I loved being Marie's research assistant when she was Chairman of the Social Welfare Commission.
She taught me what a social welfare safety net was, how to do needs-based planning and that our workplace was a meritocracy.
It created a love of work in government that is with me still and has made my life happy.
I have a deep respect for Australia's social welfare safety net which I haven't needed much but my family has. I have needed child care, which is one of its biggest components.
Did you know that Marie created universal child care? Marie changed child care from its labour and industry location pre-Whitlam to a welfare and women's support universal program. After the Social Welfare Commission was abolished, she headed the Office of Child Care and implemented her creation.
Needs-based planning started in child care and is now the gold standard for how government should roll out social programs - based on need.
Marie taught me there was a meritocracy in the Australian Public Service. She didn't see me as a poor young immigrant woman wanting to succeed in the APS, although of course I was that.
Marie taught me to be fearless and penetrate the APS on my merits. To fight for right. She taught me what was good government.
Marie Coleman turned 90 on March 3, 2023. She is still fearless.
I, like so many other Canberrans, often drop into Yarralumla Beach, along the shores of Alexandrina Drive, to immerse myself in the calm and beauty of the lake waters, the brooding mass of Black Mountain and the blue haze of distant hills. To read, to dream, to doze in the car or to walk along the sandy beach.
Workers in their 4WD trucks drop in over the lunch hour, to have a brief sail in their kayaks or to windsurf. Other people come for picnics, to swim or to paddle and build sandcastles with their children. Recently, I was surprised to see an elderly man clad in shorts and a t-shirt, wade into the water and swim into the middle of the lake until his head was as small as a tiny apple bobbing in the water. All on the beach watched as he swam further and further away. Then, to our relief, he turned back to shore.
What would the pilot of a seaplane, using only line of sight, do in such a case? Does the NCA realise how many different uses the Yarralumla side of the lake is put to by an appreciative Canberra public, particularly since West Basin was developed?
Will the seaplanes be proof against the human error of a pilot failing to distinguish the head of a human being from an apple bobbing in the water?
And will the wash of a landing plane sink a kayak, or a windsurfer, in addition to disturbing the peace of all those coming for a break or to contemplate their beautiful lake and hills?
Do we have to wait for a single death or a group accident before the NCA realises the folly of this commercial proposal to allow regular flights of seaplanes from Sydney and the coast which, to quote a friend, will be permitted 'to use our Lake as their airstrip'?
We can all enjoy the quirkiness of a pub in Civic being named after King O'Malley who as Minister for Home Affairs banned the granting of liquor licences in the ACT (Private Capital, March 11).
What many Canberrans would not know, however, is the abhorrent views O'Malley had about our Aboriginal brothers and sisters.
On April 23, 1902, in the debate in the House of Representatives on the Commonwealth Franchise Bill, which proposed extending the franchise to women, a question arose whether Aboriginal people too should be given the right to vote.
When one of the members of the house pointed out that in New Zealand Maoris had been given the vote, O'Malley interjected: "An Aboriginal is not as intelligent as a Maori. There is no scientific evidence that he is a human being at all." (Hansard, H. of R., p 11930)
Thank God shocking views of this kind are well behind us today. However, they serve to remind us of the need to repair the national record of relationships with our First Nations people. That in part is what the Voice to Parliament is all about.
The proposal merits our support.
I read with relief the carefully crafted article by Mark Kenny "Trust dives amid Australia's billions in defence contracts" (canberratimes.com.au, March 12) and before it Jack Waterford's similar views.
They articulated all the ideas and thoughts I would wish to express if could reach any audience that would listen to the likes of me.
Who am I? I'm 78-year-old mother of five and grandmother of seven - all of whom I fiercely wish to protect and did not produce to be cannon fodder for the USA.
Starting as a registered nurse and progressing through management roles I have a wide experience of how people like to live their lives. Spending billions on submarines will not help them.
I am a lifelong socialist who cares deeply for others and their future who is feeling so angry and betrayed by what this government is doing that I vow this day I will never vote Labor again and certainly never Liberal.
What sort of megalomania has possessed this government? The military-industrial complex keeps beating drums of war in order to ply its filthy subversive trade in the name of "defence".
Don't fall for it. Start looking for independent representatives who are prepared to be upfront about their peaceful intentions.
Jack Waterford "We don't need nuclear subs or war with China" (canberratimes.com.au) has raised a very serious and cogent critique of our rush to AUKUS. Neither major party, nor the military and associated entities want Australians to debate this massively expensive project with major strategic consequences.
Jack Waterford alludes to technology perhaps quite soon making the stealth capacity of submarines disappear. Nuclear submarines always have a signature. The engines can't be turned off.
Airborne military drones and very cheap commercial drones demonstrate the power of innovation in desperate circumstances.
Underwater drones are generally simpler and can be turned on and off for stealth. Cheap drones could be littered in their thousands in the ocean, particularly in narrow straits.
Why haven't we had a serious debate about AUKUS, nuclear subs and Australia's history of delivering complex military hardware?
The editorial "What are we giving in the AUKUS deal?" (March 12, p18) says "it will be a long wait and see to find out if it (the procurement of nuclear subs) is a good one".
I disagree. Blind Freddy can see that spending $200 billion to acquire nuclear subs over a period of 20 years is, at best, a waste of money, as was the billions of dollars thrown away on the French contract for subs.
Surely the biggest issue in regard to Australia's proposed purchase of nuclear submarines is not so much about the much publicised capability gap, but more so about the credibility gap.
Why are our journalists so gullible? While journalist Peter Hartcher and the Australian Strategic Policy Institute are getting breathless about war with China in the next few years, no mention is made of the fact that the submarines' earliest delivery will not be until sometime in the 2030s.
It would appear that the delivery may be a little late for the China war.
How can government contemplate such an outrageous budget blowout when we are in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, a housing rental crisis, a child poverty crisis and a domestic violence crisis?
Health and education are on their knees and the aged care sector is in chaos.
After many recent incidents involving flights operated by Qantas and Jetstar, and the sacking of thousands of well trained and experienced ground staff, the travelling public could expect the director of the Civil Aviation Safety Authority to provide details of enhanced surveillance of the airlines.
Comments by the regulator that it will make significant cost savings by not providing desks for all staff when it moves to new accommodation in the CBD do little to confirm its priorities about safety oversight.
The public deserves more information to assure passengers that the safety regulator is on the job, especially as Qantas has announced that it will be a new fleet acquiring a new aircraft every three weeks.
One would assume the minister responsible has already sought such assurances on this important issue.
Andrew Podger's claim (Letters, March 9) the proposed superannuation changes are misleading may be right. But the average reader like me has trouble understanding the detail. Can anyone explain an economic issue in plain, comprehensible terms? Or is that why economics is regarded as one of the "dark arts"?
If the AWM cranes must have names (Letters, March 10), "war" and "gore" would remind the public about the purpose of this institution and help avoid entrenching it as a pathway towards a Disneyland.
So let's get this straight. Dutton and Taylor want a political fight with Albo and Chalmers to stop them paying for Morrison's profligate spending. Good one. Book everything up to after pay then refuse to allow the debt to be paid down. Remind me, who are the responsible economic managers?
Ian Jannaway (Letters, March 6) complained about the protesters at Mardi Gras. Mardi Gras is both a protest (just look into its history) and more recently a celebration. Equal human rights still do not exist nationally or globally so a protest is quite relevant.
John Coochey understates the magnitude of the injustice done to the Beowulfs, who were unable to get bail for more than a year because the then Director of Public Prosecutions froze all their finances.
Thanks for the compliment James Mahoney (Letters, March 10) however on many occasions over the years in public correspondence I have identified myself as a proud Liberal.
Raising interest rates is the economic equivalent of chemotherapy. The RBA is poisoning the patient in the hope of obtaining a cure. And I thought vivisection was illegal.
If we need AUKUS subs to mesh properly with US forces what do the French subs do when we're at war with China? Do they organise their own little side-campaign or, despite their keenness to be a Pacific power, do they sensibly stay out of it? How do they coordinate with NATO if they aren't brand compatible?
Amazing as it seems, it looks like the subs may actually cost more than the trams in the long run.
Here's hoping the US president remembers Albo's name on Tuesday.
If my rates are to be spent on cheap sausage rolls at rugby matches, I demand an equal subsidy for AFL sausage rolls.
