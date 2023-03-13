It's no coincidence that on Monday The Canberra Times reported, on one hand, the population of the Molonglo Valley was growing faster than anticipated and, on the other, Downer residents are concerned about "densification" in their suburb.
Development and growth, always a contentious issue in Australia's first and largest planned city, has become the topic that trumps all others over the past 20 years.
It is impossible to talk about light rail, roads, bus timetables, hospital waiting times, education and the changing nature of Canberra without talking about planning policy and population growth.
If you go back a decade or so, nobody expected the ACT would become a community of more than 450,000 people - soon to be 500,000 - so soon.
This even caught the Australia Bureau of Statistics with its guard down after the 2016 census.
Given this, there is good reason to take even the latest ACT Treasury forecasts, which indicate 86,000 people will be living in the Molonglo Valley by mid-2060 rather than the expected 55,000 to 60,000, with a grain of salt.
The same is true of estimates the ACT's population will reach more than 784,000 by 2060 with an average growth rate of 1.4 per cent a year. The real figure could be closer to the one million mark if, and this is the billion dollar question, the ACT government can find room for everybody who wants to come.
The explosion in land and house prices over the past decade has been fuelled at least in part by a shortage of build-ready land.
While suburbs such as Crace, Moncrief, Wright, Coombs, Whitlam and Denman Prospect have grown like mushrooms on what was until recently paddocks, the government has also been busily shoehorning more homes into existing suburbs.
The decision to allow dual occupancy on the remediated Mr Fluffy blocks laid the groundwork for the extension of dual occupancy and even apartment blocks into leafy suburbs.
This has resulted in pushback from established residents who have often paid top dollar for privacy and lifestyle.
And then there are those who want the government to step back and ask "how big should Canberra be?" rather than "how big can Canberra become?".
While this is an excellent question, that fight was lost many years ago when the territory moved to self-government. A lack of alternate sources of revenue has made successive administrations dependent on profits from land sales and revenues from rates and property taxes.
While the Labor-Greens government, now into its third decade in one form or another, has been rightly criticised for many of its decisions in this space, it hasn't had the luxury of a wide range of options.
Its biggest challenge is to provide housing options at more reasonable prices in order to slow the drift of Canberrans to more affordable homes across the border and to deliver the necessary infrastructure.
The two issues are inextricably linked.
People who choose to live in Jerrabomberra, Googong, Queanbeyan, Murrumbateman, Bungendore and even Braidwood and Yass don't make a direct contribution to the ACT even though they rely on ACT services.
That is arguably the worst of all possible outcomes for the territory's future.
If revenue is unable to keep pace with the demand for infrastructure development, fears that areas such as the Molonglo valley won't get the facilities they need will be self-fulfilling.
That's not a future anybody wants to see.
