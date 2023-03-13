From circus acts to food vendors and carnival rides, Canberrans have flocked to Commonwealth Park to celebrate all things the nation's capital for its 110th birthday.
Adults who made the most of the day off work laid out picnic blankets, and kids jumped, spun and ran around as music from local musicians filled the air.
But the day was particularly special for Canberran circus leader Nicole Forrest, who was spending the public holiday walking around with her circus company, Clockwork Circus.
We came here with no plans really, but are excited to be getting amongst it all.- Kate Londey
"We are a small, family-based, steampunk circus company, which my sons and I established a couple of years ago now," Ms Forrest said.
"We do quite a lot around Canberra and the surrounding areas, different country fairs and things like that, and we have giant inflatable jellyfish which are being used for Enlighten too.
"It's so lovely, we love the reactions we get and that is why we do it, we want to make people happy and bring things that are a bit unexpected to events."
The majority of the circus group are elevated on stilts, but while Ms Forrest stayed grounded, it's not the first time she has looked up to her crew.
"My kids, Finlay and Hamish, have been training for seven years at least, while I started about four years ago because I discovered I wanted to do this stuff too," she said.
"One of my boys was getting old enough to start looking to branch out on his own, so we decided to start up and pitch for gigs and get out into the community.
"People are in awe of us, and I am in awe of how clever they are."
READ MORE:
Friends Kate Londey and Emma Greenhalgh came to the Canberra Day events with no agenda, but enjoyed the unexpected entertainment of the day together with their families.
"We came here with no plans really, but are excited to be getting amongst it all," Ms Londey said.
"We are here to listen to the music, catch up with friends, and let the kids run around while enjoying the atmosphere ... we might even get the kids a treat afterwards.
"I am looking forward the most to relaxing, and the kids are happy about the space to run around and spend time with their friends."
Polly and Harris Zervos also chose to take the day as it came, lining up for the teacups with their youngest boys while their oldest made the most of the other rides available.
"We had no plans aside from coming to see what was happening at the lake today, and bring the kids to have a nice day out," Mr Zervos said.
"Our biggest boys have been on the rides all day, and now we are just relaxing and going with the flow."
While the most recognisable illuminated aspects of the Canberra Day festivities ended on Monday night, there are still a number of other activities for locals to enjoy this coming week.
For the early risers, Canberra's Balloon Spectacular will continue taking to the skies until March 19, launching at 6.45am every day on the Patrick White Lawns, weather permitting.
Certain Balloon Spectacular events will also be accompanied by local Canberra musicians, including jazz group Bella Groove, and the stunning string sounds of Mirror Mirror.
History buffs and aspiring geologists can enjoy the "Unconformity Guided Tour" under Parliament House to discover the ancient rock formation enclosed below, with tours available on Friday and Saturday evenings.
The more crafty types can try their hand at Lumifold, a "mathematical folding" class, to create their own three-dimensional lamps with drinks included in the overall cost of a ticket.
Lumifold classes will be held from 6pm to 8pm on Friday and Saturday nights at the Little National Hotel.
