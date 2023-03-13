Canberra Chill star Ben Staines is hungry for more goals in green and gold as he eyes a spot in the Kookaburras' squad for the Paris Olympics next year.
The Goulburn product did his case no harm at Rourkela in Australia's hard-fought 5-4 defeat to India in the FIH Pro League series, scoring his first international goal in just his second Kookaburras game.
"It was pretty awesome. Playing as a striker you're expected to score so it takes a lot of pressure off your shoulders when you finally get it," Staines told The Canberra Times.
"The Olympics are a goal of mine, and I think it's within reach for me.
"The biggest thing I'll take out of this is just to back your ability and have confidence.
"I've been playing hockey for a fair while now and trying to crack into this squad, so the skill is there, but the biggest fight is within yourself."
The Kookaburras enjoyed a day off in the series after back-to-back losses against Germany and India.
They won't have long to rest though, set to face the hockey powerhouses again in the early hours of Wednesday and Thursday, Australian time.
And the team are desperate for their first win in the series.
"We've been very close to a win. We've played well in long patches but in international matches you've got to do it for 60 minutes," Staines said.
"In our last match against Germany we only lost 1-0 and we had plenty of opportunities. So we'll look at what we did well and try continue that."
Germany v Kookaburras - Wednesday, 12.30am
India v Kookaburras - Thursday, 12.30am
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
