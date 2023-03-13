Rob Valetini knows better than most you can't take it easy against the newest teams in Super Rugby, which is why he's on high alert for the ACT Brumbies' clash against Moana Pasifika this weekend.
You see, Valetini has been the family golden child since breaking into Super Rugby as a teenager and establishing himself as one of the best back-rowers in the world.
But even he had to take a back seat in the family pecking order when older brother Kemu produced a magical sporting moment, and perhaps one of the greatest upsets in Super Rugby history, just hours before the Brumbies collected their third win in a row.
Kemu was at the centre of wild celebrations in Lautoka after missing a match-winning field goal attempt and then minutes later slotting the match-winning penalty to lift the Fijian Drua to a win against the Canterbury Crusaders.
For 28-year-old Kemu, it was the culmination of a lengthy journey to earn his debut, but also his chance to start a new chapter in his domestic competition.
Rob, 24, admitted it was a special family moment, seeing Kemu shine in their heritage nation, in front of family and on a ground their father had played on in the past.
"He'll definitely be the favourite child now winning in Fiji ... I'm just really happy for the family," Rob said.
"I was stoked just to see him get on. He was only on for about five minutes and got all the glory at the end there.
"I was definitely really happy for him. I called the parents after the game too and they were real happy.
"He's been on a long journey as well, through a lot of injuries and he's been around the same rugby scenes around the world."
The special Valetini moment serves as a timely reminder for the Brumbies this week.
They were expected to trounce Moana last year on their way to the finals, but were caught off guard and suffered a 32-22 defeat.
The Brumbies are determined to make sure they don't make the same mistake again, but they also have to weigh up selections as injuries and Wallabies-forced rotations start to build up.
"We know going from last year, they gave us a lesson in how to play," said backs coach Rod Seib.
"We know Christian [Lealiifano] is a fantastic leader, his kicking game is superb and they've got a massive forward pack.
"If it comes down to a game of power, they'll be extremely hard to contain. So we've just got to make sure we bring real tempo to the game and control the speed.
"One thing we didn't do as well last weekend was that we didn't control our choices, we were controlled a little bit by the opposition. We would like to dictate when and were we play the ball and when and where we use our kicking game."
Valetini added: "They've got some individual talents in their team who can make something out of nothing.
"They're a big team with a big forward pack. It's going to be physical ... so we have to be on our game."
Rob said the moment was huge for Fijian rugby and admitted he dreaded having to travel there and tackle the Drua at some point in the future.
Kemu spent a season at the Melbourne Rebels development side before heading for a stint in Spain, but earned his Drua contract via impressive form last season at Shute Shield side Manly.
"You're never too old to debut," he said. "He [Kemu] got picked up just to go and train with the Drua, only on a training contract that was supposed to end in January.
"Kids growing up in Fiji now have a pathway to go through instead of going overseas to France or Japan, and the Drua is only going to get stronger with all the kids wanting to play there.
"It's probably the last place you want to play, Fiji, in the heat, in front of that crowd.
"It's always going to be a tough ask to go and play there. Lucky we don't have them there [this season]."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
