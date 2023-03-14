A woman charged over the death of a young man is accused of having drugs in her system when she allegedly smashed a stolen car into the victim's vehicle at double the speed limit.
New details of the case against Shakira May Adams, 20, came to light in the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday, when the Bruce woman's history of driving unlicensed was also revealed.
Adams, who needed a carer's help to tell magistrate Robert Cook her date of birth, appeared via both audio-visual link and telephone from Canberra Hospital, where she is receiving treatment for serious injuries sustained in the May 2022 crash that killed Matthew McLuckie.
Police have previously alleged Adams was behind the wheel of a stolen car, which hit Mr McLuckie's vehicle while going no less than 177km/h on the wrong side of Hindmarsh Drive.
Mr McLuckie, a 20-year-old baggage handler, was on his way home from work at Canberra Airport when he was killed.
When Mr Cook read the charges aloud to Adams for the first time on Tuesday, the allegedly stolen car was revealed to be a grey Volkswagen sedan.
The particulars of the charges also accused Adams of having a drug in her oral fluid at the time of the crash, when she was allegedly driving unlicensed as a repeat offender.
As previously foreshadowed, defence lawyer Tamzin Lee applied for Adams to be committed to the ACT Supreme Court for trial.
She asked that the question of Adams' fitness to plead be reserved, which means a judge must conduct an inquiry into whether the Bruce woman has the mental capacity to answer the charges.
Prosecutor Anthony Williamson SC did not oppose the application, which Mr Cook granted as members of Mr McLuckie's family watched on from the public gallery.
Adams' case is set to go before the superior court for an administrative hearing next week.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
