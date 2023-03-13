Reconstruction works on three pedestrian bridges will begin on Tuesday after a safety audit found they needed replacement.
Three new steel bridges will replace timber structures at Umbagong District Park in Belconnen, which have not be upgraded in nearly four decades.
The park is surrounded by the suburbs of Latham, Holt, Higgins, Macgregor, Charnwood, and Flynn.
Two smaller bridges are expected to be built by the middle of 2023.
The longer bridge should open in the third part of the year, weather permitting, the government said.
Minister for Transport and City Services Chris Steel said the new bridges would be more accessible.
"Three new pedestrian bridges within the Umbagong District Park will replace the timber bridges at the park, promoting safer, more accessible use for recreational activity," he said.
"Following feedback from the community, a lookout with seating will be built on the longer bridge closest to Latham which means it's accessible for people using mobility scooters and wheelchairs."
The construction would be the first significant upgrade to the bridges since they were constructed in 1986, the minister said.
Mr Steel also said the government was "acutely aware of the environmental values within the Umbagong district park" and would be minimising the impact of construction.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
