Umbagong District Park pedestrian bridge upgrades under way, Minister for Transport and City Services Chris Steel says

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated March 14 2023 - 8:56am, first published 8:32am
Artists rendering of a pedestrian bridge in Umbagong District Park. Picture supplied

Reconstruction works on three pedestrian bridges will begin on Tuesday after a safety audit found they needed replacement.

