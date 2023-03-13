Steel pedestrian bridges will be built in Umbagong District Park to replace old timber structures which were deemed unsafe and closed following an inspection in 2021.
Work got underway on Tuesday to replace the timber bridges in the park, which is surrounded by Latham, Holt, Higgins, Macgregor, Charnwood, and Flynn.
Two smaller bridges are expected to be open around the middle of the year, while a third bridge is likely to open in the third quarter of 2023.
All three will be built with a rusted finish following a campaign from stakeholders, including the Belconnen Community Council, to produce bridges that fit the natural environment.
The construction would be the first significant upgrade to the bridges since they were built almost four decades ago.
Lachlan Butler, Belconnen Community Council chair, said the designs reflected safety standards from 2023, rather than what might have been acceptable in 1986.
"They're also more accessible and will be easier for wheelchairs and prams," he said.
Mr Butler said the Umbagong park was a special place for many people, so when they closed the bridges, many locals were inconvenienced by changes to their walking and running trails.
He said the main concern now was for construction to take place with minimal impact to the natural environment.
City Services Minister Chris Steel said the government was acutely aware of the environmental values within the Umbagong District Park and would be taking every precaution during the construction works.
Mr Steel said a lookout with seating would be built on the longer bridge closest to Latham which would be accessible for people using mobility scooters and wheelchairs.
"Three new pedestrian bridges within the Umbagong District Park will replace the timber bridges at the park, promoting safer, more accessible use for recreational activity," he said.
"The new bridges will be made from steel structure with a rusted finish to complement the natural setting and colours of the Umbagong native grasslands, and ensures that people will still feel like they're out in nature while using the park."
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
