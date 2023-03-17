Further, Rubin is most reluctant to let us into the minds of those with whom he has worked. How did Johnny Cash approach his music, especially during his productive and revered later years? Does Adele suffer from doubt and, if so, how does she free herself from the malady? We will never know the answers to those questions, at least not through reading this book. Perhaps Rubin's reluctance is because he feels an artist's creative process should be confidential, especially when they are (or were) clients of his, or because he believes it is not his place to talk about the way other artists work. Ultimately, The Creative Act is a rather one-dimensional exploration of creativity and how and why it happens, which is odd considering the spiritual dimension of the master producer's approach.