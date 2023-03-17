The Canberra Times
Review

The Creative Act: A Way of Being by Rick Rubin review - You could do worse than take life lessons from this creative guru

By Nigel Featherstone
March 18 2023 - 12:00am
Music producer Rick Rubin. Picture by Muriel Hurtado Herrera
  • The Creative Act: A Way of Being, by Rick Rubin. Canongate, $32.

It is probably true that for time immemorial people have wanted to know how to be more creative, or how to be creative full stop, and have turned to books for advice, but it does seem that the pandemic has resulted in more books on the topic than usual. There has been Jerry Saltz's How to be An Artist, which appeared in 2020, just weeks before everything went haywire. In 2021, Charlotte Wood published The Luminous Solution, her literary exploration of "creativity, resilience and the inner life", and last year Nick Cave, in collaboration with Sen O'Hagan, published Faith, Hope and Carnage, which delved into his approach to song-writing (among many other things, including his religiosity) but was especially good at the importance of having "dangerous" ideas.

