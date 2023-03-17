It is probably true that for time immemorial people have wanted to know how to be more creative, or how to be creative full stop, and have turned to books for advice, but it does seem that the pandemic has resulted in more books on the topic than usual. There has been Jerry Saltz's How to be An Artist, which appeared in 2020, just weeks before everything went haywire. In 2021, Charlotte Wood published The Luminous Solution, her literary exploration of "creativity, resilience and the inner life", and last year Nick Cave, in collaboration with Sen O'Hagan, published Faith, Hope and Carnage, which delved into his approach to song-writing (among many other things, including his religiosity) but was especially good at the importance of having "dangerous" ideas.
Now we have The Creative Act by Rick Rubin.
Rubin is a nine-time GRAMMY-winning music producer who has worked with some of the most successful singer-songwriters and performers of the last five decades, from Adele and Johnny Cash, to Red Hot Chili Peppers and Kanye West.
What might someone who has spent his professional life devising popular music, for want of a better term, know about the creative act? And how might that person go about explaining the creative process? Those questions are especially interesting when we consider the fact that many songwriters admit they do not know where their songs come from. Their compositions just appeared and were written down, before they became the property of listeners. To some, including this scribe, saying that a piece of art somehow just appears is disingenuous, because, in reality, the artist worked very hard, and sometimes (often) over an extended period, and that is on top of all the years - decades - spent developing the necessary skills, the same amount of time spent discarding work that did not result in anything worthwhile, let alone magical and enduring.
Rubin is very much a believer that, in terms of ideas, a creative person just needs to tune in to the universe. In a chapter titled "Looking for Clues", he explains it thus: "A writer may be in a coffee shop, working on a scene and unsure what a character is going to say next. A phrase might be overheard in the clatter from another table that provides a direct answer, or at least a glimpse of a possible direction. We receive these types of messages all the time, if we remain open to them...These transmissions are subtle: they are ever-present, but they're easy to miss. If we aren't looking for clues, they'll pass by without us even knowing. Remain open to noticing connections and consider where they lead. When something out of the ordinary happens, ask yourself why. What's the message?"
Perhaps you will by now be thinking that Rubin considers creativity a spiritual act, and you would be right. Indeed, in his publicity photos, with his long grey hair and Gandalf beard, he looks like someone who spends much of his time meditating and, given half a chance, will tell you all about it. But that is a little unkind. The man has been enormously successful in helping songwriters and performers create extraordinary music, and that is worthy of deep respect.
What frustrates about The Creative Act is the reliance on aphorisms. Opening the book at random (which is something Rubin espouses, by the way) results in "Broadening our practice of awareness is a choice we can make at any moment" and "Darkness and light are only meaningful in relationship with each other" and "Wanting to outperform another artist or make a work better than theirs rarely results in true greatness". You get the idea.
Further, Rubin is most reluctant to let us into the minds of those with whom he has worked. How did Johnny Cash approach his music, especially during his productive and revered later years? Does Adele suffer from doubt and, if so, how does she free herself from the malady? We will never know the answers to those questions, at least not through reading this book. Perhaps Rubin's reluctance is because he feels an artist's creative process should be confidential, especially when they are (or were) clients of his, or because he believes it is not his place to talk about the way other artists work. Ultimately, The Creative Act is a rather one-dimensional exploration of creativity and how and why it happens, which is odd considering the spiritual dimension of the master producer's approach.
However, what is refreshing about Rick Rubin is his belief in creativity being something that everyone can do, not just artists, and that, in the end, it is nothing more complicated than play. In a world that feels increasingly polarised, having more creativity in our lives feels not just necessary; it may end up saving us.
