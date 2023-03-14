One of the farmers on this season of Farmer Wants a Wife is practically a Canberra local.
Farmer Matt Young, 23, is from Bookham, just west of Yass.
Matt is a fifth-generation sheep and cattle farmer and a volunteer firefighter.
He may be only 23, and the youngest of the five farmers, but he has a plan.
"Within the next 10 years I definitely want to be settled down on the farm and by the time I'm 30 I would like to have kids running around and having that next plan, or that next step, in the succession line, too ," he said.
And he's a catch - well-travelled, loves to cook and clean and is "a hopeless romantic".
"Love has always been about that person you can spend infinite amounts of time with and never get sick of them," he said.
And he's fond of a Dad joke. What's not to love?
Hosted by Adaminaby girl Samantha Armytage, who started her career in Canberra, this season of Farmer Wants a Wife promises all the farmers will find true love.
Farmer Wants a Wife is "coming soon" to Channel 7 and 7plus.
I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
