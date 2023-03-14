The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The ACT will get a 2.1 per cent share of GST revenue under Grants Commission allocations for 2023-24

Adrian Rollins
Jasper Lindell
By Adrian Rollins, and Jasper Lindell
Updated March 14 2023 - 5:57pm, first published 1:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Treasurer Jim Chalmers. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Chief Minister Andrew Barr has flagged the ACT will join other states and territories in pushing for the Commonwealth to extend its multibillion-dollar guarantee that no jurisdiction will be left worse off under a controversial GST sharing arrangement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.