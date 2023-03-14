The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The ACT will get a 2.1 per cent share of GST revenue under Grants Commission allocations for 2023-24

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated March 14 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 1:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Treasurer Jim Chalmers. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The ACT will receive an extra $223 million of GST revenue next financial year, taking its total share to $1.83 billion, under allocations recommended by the Commonwealth Grants Commission.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.