The ACT will receive an extra $223 million of GST revenue next financial year, taking its total share to $1.83 billion, under allocations recommended by the Commonwealth Grants Commission.
An upward revision to ACT's population estimate following the 2021 Census accounted for $83 million of the increase, in recognition of the increased spending on infrastructure and services required, while an extra $54 million will be provided because of an expected moderation in mining royalties.
But the commission judged that slower population growth, softer investment in capital improvements and higher Commonwealth payments all dragged on the ACT's GST needs.
Taken together with $96 million in top-up payments to be made under the terms of the 2018 GST sharing deal struck by the Morrison government, the ACT will receive a total of $1.928 billion in 2023-24 - a 2.1 per cent share.
Overall, the commission expects $86.24 billion will be distributed among the states and territories next financial year, a $3.1 billion increase, plus $4.88 billion of 'no worse off' payments made under the terms of the 2018 Morrison deal.
Under that arrangement, no state or territory will receive less than 70 cents in the dollar of GST revenue raised in the state, with the Commonwealth committed to covering any top-up payments required.
The cost of the arrangement has ballooned from an estimated $4.6 billion over eight years to more than $24 billion.
The Canberra Times exclusively revealed on Monday that Treasurer Jim Chalmers had written to the Grants Commission on February 9 asking it to review the deal.
But during a visit to Perth on Tuesday, Treasurer Jim Chalmers reiterated the federal government was committed to the arrangement.
READ MORE:
Dr Chalmers said without it, Western Australia would have received just 10 cents in the dollar but would instead get 70 cents in the dollar, resulting in an extra $5.6 billion.
"This is the deal that we are committed to, this is a deal that we are proud of," the treasurer said.
"This is a deal that ensures we recognise that the Western Australian economy often keeps the wheels of the national economy turning."
The biggest share of the GST pie, $24.8 billion, will go to New South Wales. Victoria will receive almost $18.8 billion, Queensland $18.2 billion, South Australia $8.42 billion, Western Australia $6.48 billion, Tasmania $3.4 billion and the Northern Territory $4.2 billion.
On a per capita basis, the NT will receive by far the biggest share at $1076, while the ACT will get $503 - well above the national average of $146 per person.
The commission has made its recommendations based on assessments of the costs each state and territory faces because of population size and growth, wage pressures, demographics such as age and how dispersed people are.
The commission offsets these costs against the ability of the jurisdiction to raise revenue from sources such as mining royalties and payroll and property taxes.
The transitional arrangement under which the Commonwealth makes top-up payments to ensure no state or territory receives less than 70 cents in the dollar (75 cents in the dollar from 2024-25) is due to expire in 2026-27.
Dr Chalmers said the federal government had yet to make any decisions about whether to continue to with those payments beyond that time.
"We'll consider that at the appropriate time," he said. "We will engage with the state treasurers in the usual ways at the usual time when it comes to that review of the no-worse-off guarantee."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.