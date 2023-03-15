This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
When submerged, the Virginia class nuclear-powered submarine displaces about 8000 tonnes of water. When it surfaced yesterday, along with all the other AUKUS ballyhoo, it also displaced tonnes of other critically important national stories.
Forget the estimated two million households experiencing food insecurity, as identified in a Foodbank report last year, when the cost of living was just starting its gallop. Never mind the 32 per cent of two-parent families surveyed who had experienced difficulty putting food on the table. Or the 37 per cent of single-parent households who were skipping meals. And, as for the estimated 1.3 million kiddies who go a little hungry every day, they should just man up and get with the AUKUS program.
You can stop whinging about the miserly $1.77 per day increase in the Jobseeker allowance provided by automatic indexation designed to keep pace with the cost of living. Sure, it might not buy you a Mars bar but it's a downpayment on the smallest jar of the nastiest instant coffee. While you're at it, kiss goodbye to any notion the Labor government - or its opposite number - will ever raise the Jobseeker rate. There are subs to buy, $368 billion worth at the latest count, so your needs and wants will be low on the priority list for some time to come - most likely the 2050s at the earliest.
Robodebt and the royal commission's appalling revelations about how poorly our governments and public services operate and make the most vulnerable suffer? Pfft. Last week's news.
As for those local roads that have all but dissolved during this three-year rainy spell, with state and local governments struggling to repair them ... count it as training for war. Should things become "kinetic" - nerd speak for actual combat - you might have gone through countless tyres but, hey, at least you'll be skilled in dodging artillery craters.
The very fast train Albo trots out before every election? Forget it. As you'd have gleaned from yesterday's marathon blokefest - at which the female journalists struggled to be heard - the biggest outlay in our history means there'll be little left over in the kitty for any other nation building. Taxes could be raised. Stage three tax cuts could be shelved. But as the newly bespectacled Peter Dutton made clear, he'd raise hell if that were even contemplated.
One question stood out in all the media appearances yesterday. A journalist asked if we couldn't get enough baristas for our cafes, where would the 20,000-strong workforce required for these subs come from. There was much huffing about training and migration but no one asked where any imported workers would be housed - another critical national issue left in the churning wake of the new submarine.
We might live in uncertain times but there's one thing we can bank on. These submarines will dominate our public discourse for years to come. Most of us will become roundly sick of hearing about them. And some of us will do our utmost to ensure the other important issues - like addressing poverty, dealing with the housing and climate crises and fixing those damn roads - are not tossed overboard.
- People in multiple states will take a major hit to their wallets with energy prices expected to rise by up to 20 per cent this winter. The Australian Energy Regulator will release its interim decision today, when it's expected to increase the maximum retail electricity fee for homes and small businesses in NSW, South Australia and southern Queensland.
- Injured football players are seeking compensation from the AFL in a landmark class action over the "serious damage" caused by concussion. The action, lodged by Margalit Injury Lawyers in the Supreme Court of Victoria, is on behalf of all professional AFL players who sustained concussion-related injuries through head strikes while playing or training between 1985 and March 14 this year.
- The head of the government's emergency management agency has warned the use of the defence force to assist with natural disasters may not be sustainable in the future. National Emergency Management Agency director-general Joe Buffone told a parliamentary inquiry into the country's disaster resilience the increasing number of events like bushfires and floods could impact how ADF personnel were deployed to help in the cleanup.
THEY SAID IT: "To succeed today, you have to set priorities, decide what you stand for." - Lee Iacocca
