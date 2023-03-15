You can stop whinging about the miserly $1.77 per day increase in the Jobseeker allowance provided by automatic indexation designed to keep pace with the cost of living. Sure, it might not buy you a Mars bar but it's a downpayment on the smallest jar of the nastiest instant coffee. While you're at it, kiss goodbye to any notion the Labor government - or its opposite number - will ever raise the Jobseeker rate. There are subs to buy, $368 billion worth at the latest count, so your needs and wants will be low on the priority list for some time to come - most likely the 2050s at the earliest.

