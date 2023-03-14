Australian Native Plants Society sale on Saturday

The Australian Native Plants Society is having its big native plant sale on Saturday.
It's being held in the southern cark park of the Australian National Botanic Gardens in Clunies Ross Street, Acton.
Gates open at 8.30am on Saturday and the sale continues until 1pm (or until sold out).
Prices are $7 (70mm pot), $9 (90mm pot) or $11 (140mm pot).
The list of plant species for sale is here.
It's non-cash sales only. And don't forget to bring your own bags and boxes.
