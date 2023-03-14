Rising Australian tennis star Olivia Gadecki wants to reach the heights of her mentor Ash Barty, but first she must conquer the ACT Claycourt International.
Winning her maiden Australian Open match in 2023 as a wildcard Gadecki is the top seed in the women's singles draw in Canberra, with her first match on Wednesday at Lyneham.
Gadecki now sits at a career-high world ranking of 144 following her whirlwind start to the year and she wants to continue that momentum in the capital to boost her ranking further.
Helping her reach those goals is tennis legend and fellow Queenslander, Ash Barty, who was revealed as a major influence in the 20-year-old's success of late during the Australian Open.
Gadecki has flourished under the three-time major champion's mentorship and is grateful to lean on her when needed.
"I am really fortunate to have someone like Ash in my corner," Gadecki told The Canberra Times following her straight sets 6-1, 6-1 doubles win with Destanee Aiava over Roopa Bains and Monique Bains on Tuesday.
"I can go to her with anything whenever and I really appreciate it."
Gadecki was training in Canberra earlier this year before being selected to play in the United Cup to represent Australia, which kick-started a momentous few months in her young career that put her name in headlines around the world.
Following the United Cup Gadecki earned a wildcard entry to the Australian Open, where her second-round appearance netted her a pay cheque of $158,850 - a valuable injection of cash as she plugs away on the ITF circuit.
"It's just like a safety net," she said.
"It's very expensive - all the travel, flights, accommodation - so it really helps to ease the mind and I can really go out there and compete and enjoy it."
Gadecki described her Australian Open experience as a rollercoaster but one that she won't soon forget.
It showed her where she can improve to take her game to the next level so she doesn't have to rely on being a wildcard to return to the grand slam stage.
"It was a one of a kind experience to be honest," Gadecki said. "Even looking back at it now, I'm like 'Oh, did that really happen?'
"But it's nice to be back at this level [ITF]. I'm looking forward to working hard and getting those results off my own ranking.
"I'd love to win a couple of slams, be number one in the world. That would be an absolute dream come true, but I've still got a lot of work to do till I get there, so I'm just really enjoying the process."
Gadecki begins her singles campaign at the ACT Claycourt International against fellow Australian Lisa Mays on Wednesday at the Canberra Tennis Centre in Lyneham.
