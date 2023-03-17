The quest for relevance has troubled many artists, but never Billy Bragg.
And when a newly elected Prime Minister quotes your song lyrics in a post-victory speech, clearly the socio-political resonance of those words still remains powerful despite being jotted in a well-thumbed notebook decades ago.
"It's nice; it's nice that he [Anthony Albanese] used that line," Bragg reflects as he sits ensconced in his suitably rock star-dishevelled Adelaide hotel room, the sun streaming in, acoustic guitar propped against bedside table and yet another notebook close to hand.
"But we go back a ways, you know, me and him," he adds.
"Last time I saw him [Albanese] was at the [2018] Fairgrounds Festival, he was interviewing me, he was a backbencher, we sat and had a chat about music, it was great.
"And then last year I woke up one morning and my twitter had gone mad because the new Prime Minister had quoted my lyrics [Just because you're going forward / doesn't mean I'm going backwards] and I thought: 'Yikes! That's incredible'.
"So I'm absolutely amazed. And it [Albanese becoming PM] couldn't happen to a nicer bloke. He's been coming to my gigs on and off.
"He's one of those Australian figures who really connected with the stuff I was doing with Red Wedge back in '87 when I first come over [to Australia] and on the back of that, the ALP organised a few gigs and Albo was one of those young blokes around those shows at the time.
"So I've met him and known him since way back, since I first came over [to Australia], and it's amazing he's now the Prime Minister."
For Australian fans of the Bard of Barking, the unabashed voice of the working class, it's been a long time between drinks.
Some three years ago, his Antipodean tour was announced, then suddenly halted by the arrival of the global pandemic. Expectations built of a resumption the next year, but alas no. Then the next year, but no again.
And then finally, the green light came for late summer, 2023.
"I had someone come up to me at the gig the other day and showed me their ticket and it had 2020 on it," he says. "What could I say? Except, sorry about that."
But the upside to the postponement has been a whole bunch of new gigs knitted in between the headline shows in the major capitals.
And Bragg's major billing at Canberra's National Folk Festival is one of those welcome inclusions.
Canberrans should be prepared, too, for the bard isn't the type to be sitting backstage with minders waiting for his big entrance.
Instead, he plans to wander Exhibition Park and "check things out" before going on stage, figuring out what songs to play to fit the mood of the crowd.
Patrons can expect some Woody Guthrie, of course, because Bragg has revived so many of the "lost" songs from America's greatest folk singer, but he also plans to pump out his own popular "bangers", too, plus some new material.
"A festival, by its very nature, is a bit of busk," he says.
"You're turning up to an audience who may have been there all weekend, they may have been rained on that day, scorched by the sun.
"So the first thing I do is wander round the the site, find myself a decent cup of coffee, and have a look at the audience and suss out what sort of mood they might be in.
"And then I write up the set [song list] accordingly."
READ MORE:
One of the things he has found with playing so many festivals over the years is not to get too "precious" about the sound.
"I always get a bit frustrated when I see performers, you know, messing around trying to get perfect sound at a festival," he says.
"Sometimes the foldback [which plays the sound back to the performer] isn't quite how you expect it or whatever but rather than waste your time stuffing around, you just look at the faces of the people and as long as they are nodding and clapping in the right places, you just crack on with it it.
"My view is if you can't busk, then don't do festivals."
In the online streaming-soaked, here-today-gone-tomorrow music business, Bragg has never seen the need to reinvent himself.
He's stayed loyal to his knockabout roots deeply embedded in the working class of East London where he grew up in, learning to play guitar in his early teens with his next-door neighbour Phillip "Wiggy" Wigg.
Bragg's songs - from the love ballads to his fiercest rants against injustice and inequality - span four decades, his ventures into Woody Guthrie standards maintaining an ever-present theme of presenting social justice issues to the broader public.
Bragg purists may have initially eschewed his pop material like the 1991 jingle-like Sexuality until, of course, they listened to the lyrics and understood the context.
"I try to get people to listen and think, you know," he says.
"I'm just up there playing songs.
"I can't change things.
"But if I can get people to think and care, then that's something."
He has such a huge back catalogue, and with fans of his early stuff so desperate to hear it again, that in Sydney he's taken the opportunity to split his material over three nights, steadily progressing from the earliest Milkman of Human Kindness ("I will bring an extra pint") and A New England ("I was 21 years when I wrote this song/I'm 22 now, but I won't be for long") to his latest album The Million Things That Never Happened ("Living on logic sounds real good/But people never act the way you think that they should").
He's so accustomed to just stepping up to the microphone, guitar in hand, that nothing seems to faze him, even the prospect of facing a US audience where someone in the crowd may be armed and carry a grudge against the "raging Pommie leftie", as he jokingly describes himself, poking fun at the tub-thumping rednecks and Donald Trump.
"I've never felt really threatened by playing gigs in America but I did have a funny thing happen at this gig in Tucson, Arizona, at the Hotel Congress," he says.
"I came up on stage and everyone was cheering, cheering.
"But I could hear someone shouting at the top of their voice 'Red fag! Red fag!'.
"I'm thinking: 'Hullo, here we go'.
"So when things calmed down a bit, this person's still shouting 'red fag' at me so I kinda looked over at him and asked: 'You got something to say, mate?'
"But he was actually shouting: 'Red Flag! Play the Red Flag!'
"Because I was in Arizona, I was expecting a little hostility. But that's not the case."
Playing in Brisbane during the reign of far-right former premier, the late John Bjelke-Petersen, he also expected a hostile reception but instead it was the complete opposite.
"Every leftie from miles around came along," he said.
"People just went mad; they loved it. Kids were hiding in the bushes when I came back to the hotel and mobbed me for autographs.
"It was like bloody Beatlemania."
Back in his Adelaide hotel room, he's luxuriating in the simple joy of daytime strolls and sleeping in the same bed for three days' running.
"Ah, that's the problem with getting older, innit?" he says. "Those halcyon days of one night gigs and onto the next city; I'm trying to limit those as much as I can on this tour because the old body can't quite handle it the way it once did."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.