The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Billy Bragg: The bard returns, ready for 'a bit of a busk'

PB
By Peter Brewer
March 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
At the Port Fairy Folk Festival in March, 2023. Picture by Sean McKenna

The quest for relevance has troubled many artists, but never Billy Bragg.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.