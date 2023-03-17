The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Catch Billy Bragg, Gina Williams and Guy Ghouse, The Royal High Jinks, Apodimi Compania and Austral at the National Folk Festival in Canberra from April 6-10, 2023

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
March 18 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Guy Ghouse and Gina Williams perform in the Noongar language. Picture supplied

Managing director of the National Folk Festival Chris Grange said the office argued long and hard to narrow it down to five acts not to miss.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.