It might come as a surprise to some of you that I've started to contemplate life after journalism. I know it only seems like yesterday that I joined the ranks of The Canberra Times, but life has, in many ways, caught up with me somewhat.
Perhaps that's what happens when you have an extended break from work. You start to believe that pottering around in the garden, doing a crossword puzzle, baking a cake and going for a nice long walk is a perfectly fine way to spend a day.
I watch many of my young colleagues, so keen and earnest, chasing stories around the national capital. They're invested, they still believe in all the things good journalism is meant to be. Truth, justice, public knowledge and all that. Me? I'm just a little tired.
Which, I was kind of half pleased to find out, might not be a bad thing if I can convince myself that my career still has time to step up a gear.
In early February, journalists working at the BBC were told that they should endeavour to look a bit scruffier on air, to appear more authentic to audiences.
According to reports, Naja Nielsen, director of digital at the network, told staff that being "as sweaty and dirty as when we're in the field is actually more trustworthy than if we look like we've just stepped out of an awards ceremony or a fine dinner party".
It's all part of the launch of a new BBC News Channel, due in April, and is, in all fairness, more about bringing authenticity to the news, more trust and reaching new audiences than it is about any kind of dress code.
But perhaps I'd fit right in amongst the new scruffy team. The bags under my eyes might suggest I've been up all night chasing leads; my casual attire might suggest I've been going undercover in the tracksuit manufacturing business on the lookout for factories exploiting child workers. Who knows.
But I've never really had a face for television. Back in the day, which I love saying because said young colleagues weren't even alive back in the day, there used to be a real divide between us students studying journalism at the then Canberra College of Advanced Education, before it even became University of Canberra.
On one side, there were those of us keen to make a career in the columns of print, on the other, pretty little things who spent a lot of time thinking about the right hair cut and colour. I know I'm being glib, generalising, and falling on stereotypes, but it was kind of true. Not that the blokes ever thought too much about it all, being blokes and all, but in the late 1980s, amongst my female cohort, it was a real thing.
To be honest, the few times I have been in front of the camera, for the occasional live stream over the years, I've hated how I looked on camera. I've liked how I sound however. I suspect I would have had quite a successful career in radio had I turned the dial that way. But with a good face for radio, as my old nanna would say, I was destined for the written word.
The BBC story got me thinking about what makes a journalist seem authentic? Surely it's about more than what they look like?
There was a disaster movie years ago, Deep Impact, where Tea Leoni is playing a journalist who lands in the middle of an extinction level event - a comet is on collision course with Earth and we're all going to die in a year if the rescue mission fails. The network picks her to be the "face" of the news in the situation, the one person the nation can turn to in their time of need.
I've often wondered over the years who that person might be for us here in Australia, if we were ever to face a real-life extinction event. Ray Martin was always high on the top of my list, Jana Wendt too, but perhaps that is showing my age. Who would it be now?
Do the young masses even watch the news now? Would John Aiken, one of the experts on Married at First Sight, which, one recent Sunday night, recorded 2.01 million viewers nationally, be a better choice? How many red flags would you ignore if you knew we'd all be dead soon?
Who would readers of The Canberra Times want to lead our coverage? My pick would be Steve Evans, but has the former BBC journalist - who is, ironically, one of the best dressed men I know - been in Canberra long enough?
Perhaps Megan Doherty would be a fine choice. She's given her all to the Canberra community over the years. Or columnist Ian Warden? His acerbic take on it all might be a fun way to go. It could possibly all be over by the time you've read through one of his long sentences. Or perhaps we could just let David Pope draw all the conclusions we'd need.
Look, I'm more than happy, if I'm still employed at that point, to act as tribute. I reckon documenting the end of the world in my tracksuit pants would be the most fitting way to go out. And I know you would trust me.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
