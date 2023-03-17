Comedian Chris Ryan's been busy. Since she won Best newcomer at the Sydney Comedy Festival in 2019, life's been a little hectic. Ignoring the pandemic for a minute, she's had spots at comedy festivals around the nation, from Melbourne to Adelaide; had gigs here in Canberra at local comedy rooms, as well as Floriade Nightfest and TEDx; she even went to the Middle East and performed for the troops. Her pandemic project was an animated series called Chats with Mum, where she turned conversations with her mother Wendy into six online episodes.
She's also the mother of two teenagers, still occasionally taking corporate hosting events, doing television, radio and podcast work.
And she's loving every minute of it.
"I pinch myself pretty much all the time," she says from Adelaide, where she's about to perform at Adelaide Fringe before racing back to Canberra for the Comedy Festival where she has shows on March 23-25.
"The past year has been unbelievable ... but there was a point in it where I was just in a slump and I tried a whole bunch of things to get out of that slump and that's what the new show is about."
Unsurprising, the new show is called Busy.
"I guess it's about changing your life and finding happiness. Being the age that I am I've realised that it's time to stop worrying about what people think because no one really gives a shit about what you're up to, no one is really watching."
Ryan turns 50 this year - "I don't feel old, but I don't feel young, some days I sort of feel ancient and immature" - and she's heard it all about being a "newcomer" in middle age.
She finds blanket statements about ageism "really annoying" but says as she's gotten older it's enabled her to lean in more to who she actually is.
"There's more consistency now between who I am on and offstage and I understand my point of view better, I know where I'm coming from and that grounds me. When it comes to writing material, I can look at things now and I'm more sure of what my take is."
She agrees that perhaps more audiences are looking for that kind of authenticity from comedians.
"I know I value that and that's what I'm trying to do.
"It means a lot to me to say something that I believe in, rather than be trying to be tricky, or clever, or edgy.
"I'm not interested in shock tactics or having an opinion on something I don't care about just because it's trending.
"I'm happy to stick to my lane and write what I care about, write about things that mean something to me and I hope that resonates with people."
She's also finding, now that more people have heard of her, have been to her shows, she doesn't have to work so hard to win people over.
"You know how some comedians can just walk on stage and the applause and laughter have already started? That's an indication of the trust you've built up and the respect they've earned. It's nice when you can kind of see that happening."
She puts it all down to working hard, to building momentum. The Sydney award helped, in 2021 she was also nominated for Best newcomer at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, losing out to Charlie Zangel.
"You have to keep going to festivals around the country before people start following you. You have to try to consistently write shows that people connect with and get better each year and are worth paying for.
"It's a whole number of things, a bit of luck, some good connections, there's still a long way to go."
She remembers her first gig, at a Raw Comedy night at Tilley's in Lyneham in March 2012.
"It was a quick five minutes and it was exhilarating. I remember thinking this is better than I've felt on any substance in my life. It was exciting to make people laugh, I kept asking myself how is this a thing."
The former journalist always wanted to do comedy but had no idea how to start. She was busy - even then - with work and the family, and battling through undiagnosed post-natal depression.
"I never felt I had much to say until I had the kids," she once said.
A decade later family life still provides a lot of material for her shows. Just don't ask her about all the condiments in her pantry and fans who turn up with bottles of sriracha mayonnaise.
"I had no idea how to get into comedy back then," she says.
"I'd like to think that women and other minorities have a much clearer path now and have more role models in comedy."
She said the Canberra comedy community could not have been more supportive throughout her career. She's a proud ambassador of the nation's capital even though, in one of her recent spots, she calls it a large regional town in NSW which has been cold since Federation.
"Canberra is a special little community for comedy because it's small enough that we all know each other and we want each other to succeed in whatever endeavour we're doing.
"Whether it be opening a new room, hosting an open mic, getting a headline spot, travelling interstate to do sports, everyone is invested in each other kind of doing well."
She loves that women are taking centre stage in Canberra comedy circles too.
"The Women's Room is a brilliant idea, it sold out last festival [and has sold out again in 2023].
"Comedy is great to see people who normally don't speak their mind, doing so on the public stage in a humorous way."
After the Canberra Comedy Festival wraps up, she's taking Busy to festivals in Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and Brisbane. No rest for the wicked.
"I still can't believe I get to do this, I feel very, very lucky to have found comedy and every year when festival season kicks in I'm scared and nervous, excited and hopeful. I'm prepared for everything and even though I know it will be difficult, I know it will be great."
A bit like life really.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.