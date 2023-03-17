Comedian Chris Ryan's been busy. Since she won Best newcomer at the Sydney Comedy Festival in 2019, life's been a little hectic. Ignoring the pandemic for a minute, she's had spots at comedy festivals around the nation, from Melbourne to Adelaide; had gigs here in Canberra at local comedy rooms, as well as Floriade Nightfest and TEDx; she even went to the Middle East and performed for the troops. Her pandemic project was an animated series called Chats with Mum, where she turned conversations with her mother Wendy into six online episodes.