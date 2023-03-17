The Canberra Times
Chris Ryan brings her show Busy to the Canberra Comedy Festival

By Karen Hardy
March 18 2023 - 5:30am
Chris Ryan has three sessions at the Canberra Comedy Festival. Picture by Nick Robertson

Comedian Chris Ryan's been busy. Since she won Best newcomer at the Sydney Comedy Festival in 2019, life's been a little hectic. Ignoring the pandemic for a minute, she's had spots at comedy festivals around the nation, from Melbourne to Adelaide; had gigs here in Canberra at local comedy rooms, as well as Floriade Nightfest and TEDx; she even went to the Middle East and performed for the troops. Her pandemic project was an animated series called Chats with Mum, where she turned conversations with her mother Wendy into six online episodes.

