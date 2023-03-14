Canberra would be a nuclear target in a war with China

As Crispin Hull has pointed out ("Be alert and alarmed, but don't be duped on China", canberratimes.com.au, March 14) a new war in the Pacific is neither necessary nor inevitable.
If such a conflict is started by others then we do not need to be a part of it.
As residents of Canberra we can expect that one of the first two or three rockets out of China, possibly with nuclear war-heads, would come to the ACT.
Megalomania is on the rise in Russia, China and the USA. We have had two particularly stupid recent Prime Ministers who wanted to be noticed by joining in the baiting.
Our current Prime Minister has refused to agree to Parliament considering changing war-making arrangements to require approval by our Parliament. He has now signed Australia up to arrangements that appear to have compromised our sovereignty.
I expect that within 15 minutes of Chinese decisions, warheads, possibly nuclear, will land on Canberra, Sydney, Amberley or Brisbane, the US air force base in NT and Pine Gap.
They would want to neutralise Australia immediately, then deal with the US.
What would be the benefit of involvement in a new Pacific war?
The submarines Australian taxpayers have been signed up to at a cost of $368 billion are unlikely to be available until the proposed Pacific War is over.
The US military and industrial complex is set to benefit hugely over the lifetime of current executives while Australia is put at risk of nuclear annihilation.
It appears that we need to replace the tired old political parties in Australia with more well educated, sensible and responsive independents if we hope to survive as a nation.
It was noticeable that during his AUKUS press conference on Tuesday, Defence Minister Marles thanked everyone who had contributed to the development of this new capability; everyone that is except the people actually responsible for getting Marles to that announcement.
Without the decision by Morrison to pursue that first in-principle agreement with Boris and Biden and then the work of both he and Dutton to actually progress it, there would be no AUKUS. We'd still be blundering on towards a useless but also highly expensive French solution.
Does anyone seriously believe Labor would have even explored this option if it hadn't been handed to them by Morrison?
But unfortunately these days petty politics prevents giving credit where credit is due.
The only way the nuclear submarines will improve Australia's defence is if they are armed with nuclear missiles and can thus act as a deterrent. Otherwise any conventional armed cruise missiles strikes on China open Australia up to a response, potentially even a nuclear one.
The US is not obliged to come to our aid if Sydney or Melbourne are nuked.
Whilst Australia has openly stated it won't pursue its own nuclear weapons, no mention has been made of nuclear weapons sharing as practiced in NATO.
This involves the US stationing nuclear weapons in European countries such as Germany, Belgium and Turkey.
The Virginia class submarines Australia is acquiring don't carry nuclear cruise missiles or torpedoes. These were retired by 2013. However the USN is trying to reinstate a nuclear armed cruise missile program (Nuclear Armed Sea-Launched Cruise Missile or SLCM-N). The USN hopes to have the SLCM-N in service by 2035.
Is the Australian government banking on the SLCM-N and a nuclear sharing program to bypass the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty? This would involve US stationing nuclear weapons in Australia and doling them out to Australian submarines as needed.
I am sure I heard the words "new fawn" in the PM's announcement from San Diego.
As I understand the proposition, we get to base a number of US nuclear-powered submarines in Australia - and, wow, ain't this great! - we get to pay for their deployment. Which genius came up with this deal?
With the US tippy-toing in Ukraine, supplying equipment but scrupulously avoiding any involvement of their military personnel, I wonder how our subs will be used in the event that Australia is at war and the US doesn't want to be involved? If we cannot run the subs on our own then I assume they will not be able to take part.
We might say this will never happen. In that case we don't have an independent defence stance. We might ask which nearby nation are we likely to go to war with? But anything can happen in the next five years.
Anyway, the only war we want is with China.
In order to appease both nuclear powers it appears we are to buy a few subs from each of them. Bradley Perrett and others have pointed out this could double the maintenance costs.
However, this problem is not as great as first appears. Maintenance of the propulsion systems would be very similar, and most of the maintenance would be concerned with the missile systems. The submarines are for deterrence. Any conceivable use of the missiles would be catastrophic (launching a missile against a nuclear superpower?).
To ensure that this does not happen it would be best to make quite sure secretly that the captains cannot launch a missile in case of accidents.
Two massive government undertakings, one past and one emerging, throw light on the credibility, capability and accountability foundations needed for any multi-billion dollar project ("Trust dives like a nuclear sub", canberratimes.com.au, March 12). They also illustrate the need for well-paid individuals, including politicians, to face up honestly and openly to culpability when planning and delivery go awry, or transgressions occur.
The lead APS player in "robodebt's" development and implementation chose to respond in very wooden and unhelpful ways to straightforward questioning in the last week of royal commission hearings into that system's very flawed creation and operation.
Her current high-level and direct involvement in the AUKUS submarine project raises questions? Who is on the lookout for any red flags being hoisted inside the AUKUS working environment?
It seems clear from the Royal Commission that, at the time of its implementation, the legality or otherwise of the robodebt scheme had not been rigorously assessed.
Legality did not become front of mind until news began to leak about the mental suffering of vulnerable citizens. Even then, however, legal or not, concern for their wellbeing remained a secondary issue.
The scheme violated the tenet of our judicial system that an arraigned person is innocent until proven guilty. The victims of robodebt were deemed to be guilty until proven innocent. They were on their own, up against a labyrinthine, obfuscating and obstructionist bureaucracy whose sole interest was to extract cash.
What has happened to the land of the fair go?
Brad Tucker ("What time is it on the moon?", canberratimes.com.au, March 5) discusses time zones on the earth, moon, mars and an earth-revolving space station where a day, defined as the time from sunrise to sunset, varies.
In passing he notes that time itself is not absolute, and varies according to the gravity and/or motion subjected to an object. He correctly quotes the almost infinitesimal time difference between a person on the moon compared to another on earth.
Herein lies a slip; Brad states that time runs slower on the moon, whereas the reverse is true.
Einstein's theories of general and special relativity predict a time slowing when a "clock" moves at a velocity approaching the speed of light, whereas that clock subjected to decreased gravity runs more rapidly.
These theories have actually been verified. For life on the moon the kinematic and gravity time dilation effects are opposed, but gravity effect wins handsomely.
N Ellis (Letters, March 13) extols the virtues of the metho wick burner for chemistry. My initial experience was similar to his but the metho burner was inadequate for some experiments. This led to a partially disassembled kitchen gas stove and a long rubber tube to the wash house, where my (home made) Bunsen burner performed great service.
Perhaps parents were more tolerant in those days.
I add my voice to those aghast at the Albanese government simply endorsing and continuing Morrison's idiotic AUKUS sub deal. Can't he (and the ALP) see spending hundreds of billions on weapons that by their nature compromise our sovereignty and increase the prospect of war with China is something that needs to be debated?
Why isn't New Zealand part of AUKUS? It seems to me that they want a free protection. Just like Finland and Sweden, once there is a defence crisis they will be begging to join.
Let's hope the submarines to be purchased by Australia through the AUKUS pact will end up the same way the French ones did - but sooner rather than later.
In "striden with Biden" our Prime Minister has described the coming local submarine industry as like the development of the Australian car industry. Great. But where are our new Holdens and Fords now?
Happy "loss of independence day". Australia has just become the third most populous US state after California and Texas. How many electoral college votes are we entitled to?
How nice that there is bipartisan agreement on taking the road to ruin.
The extension of virtual one-man rule in China by 69-year-old Xi Jinping consolidates him as chief of the party, state, and military. Many Western journalists are excluded, term limits have been abolished, the internet is heavily curated and defence spending is up seven per cent. Nice going.
Josh Frydenberg's political future may interest political commentators ("Josh Frydenberg could take Liberal leadership if Peter Dutton leads Coalition to loss in 2025", canberratimes.com.au, March 12) but most Australians probably couldn't care less what he does or doesn't do in the future. He won't be missed in Canberra.
The Greens demand to ban all new gas and coal projects is a typical Green effort to let the perfect be the enemy of the good. Coal is virtually 100 carbon. The natural gas molecule contains one atom of carbon and four atoms of hydrogen. Emissions from burning gas contain a lot of water and a little carbon dioxide. Gas has a role in the transition.
I loved the idea of consulting the butcher, the baker, and the candlestick maker about the NSW election (canberratimes.com.au, March 12). Butcher Lindbeck should stand for Parliament. The news is very Sydney-centric at present. The Fishers present an attractive alternative for many rural people.
