Times Past: March 15, 1995

It doesn't happen very often but sometimes Canberra gets the big bands. On this day in 1995, The Canberra Times reported on the one and only time that Pearl Jam performed at EPIC in Canberra.
The lead singer Eddie Vedder further endeared himself to the hearts of almost 18,000 Generation X fans when he went all out and smashed a microphone stand, drank out of a shoe (now known as a 'shoey') that had been thrown on stage and commented that Canberra "looked like a pretty boring place - until you guys turned up".
The fans were surprised when Eddie had come out on stage earlier in the night to introduce the opening band, Cosmic Psychos and then returned to sing some back up vocals for them. When the second support band, The Meanies, finished their act, fans greeted Pearl Jam to cries of "Eddie... Eddie... Eddie..." echoing around EPIC.
The most daring and enthusiastic of the crowd were right up the front and were transfixed on the band. These crazed fans crowd-surfed and had their clothes torn from them being completely caught up in the music.
They were thrown willingly into the waiting arms of the security guards who then rushed them to the side. They were chastised, received first aid or crowd-surfed back to their spot in the crowd.
In a brief quiet moment between songs, Eddie asked the fans "how're you going?" and got a united screamed and whistled response. The voices of the crowd became one when the band played the hit songs Better Man and Alive drowning out Eddie and the band.
While the concert goers were having the time of their lives, those in the surrounding suburbs of Hackett, Downer, North Lyneham and Kaleen were decidedly not fans and didn't appreciate the exceptional noise with complaints made to the police.
