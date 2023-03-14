The Canberra Times
Times Past: March 15, 1995

By Jess Hollingsworth
March 15 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on March 15, 1995.

It doesn't happen very often but sometimes Canberra gets the big bands. On this day in 1995, The Canberra Times reported on the one and only time that Pearl Jam performed at EPIC in Canberra.

