Ben O'Donnell was not your typical schoolboy star.
A talented player, sure, but a teenager anointed the next big thing in Australian rugby, he was not.
So the Brumbies winger was forced to toil away in search of an opportunity.
The journey took O'Donnell from Randwick to America, Spain, Australian sevens and finally Ireland before he received his first opportunity in Super Rugby.
The 27-year-old made his ACT Brumbies debut off the bench in Saturday night's victory over the Queensland Reds and is in the frame for a promotion to the starting side this weekend.
Having spent so much time working towards his goal, O'Donnell said moments like Saturday make it all worth it.
"I was never a schoolboy sensation or anything like that," O'Donnell said. "I just kept taking chances as they came. I went to the States, I did alright. Another chance popped up in Spain, I took it, then the sevens came. You take them as you get them and put everything into it.
"I spoke in the change rooms about how not all journeys are the same. Some people come through the pathways, some people go around the back, which is what I did. You pick up little learns along the way and I wouldn't change how I finally got to Super Rugby."
A versatile back with a flying mullet, O'Donnell is set to become a fan favourite for the Brumbies this year.
The 27-year-old has his eye on a starting wing spot this weekend and he considers wing and fullback his best positions.
Given the depth of talent within the Brumbies squad, O'Donnell is willing to fill in wherever coach Stephen Larkham needs him.
"I'll take anything I can get," he said. "That utility role might be good, but I do think I'm an out and out winger or fullback. On the weekend I was told to be ready to go at 12, 13, 14, 15, even nine.
"You take your chances when they come. I've been given the opportunity off the bench, so I've just got to bring the impact that I can. Hopefully I can keep delivering and maybe get a chance to see what I can do for a full 80."
The Brumbies are on high alert this week as they prepare to welcome Moana Pasifika to Canberra for the first time.
The Super Rugby newcomers defeated the ACT in round 15 last season and they will be determined to help Christian Leali'ifano cause an upset in his return to the capital.
Flanker Luke Reimer acknowledged the Brumbies took their opponents lightly last year but said there will be no repeat on Saturday.
"It'll be awesome to see [Leali'ifano] come out and play back here but we've got a job to do and that's putting some tries on the board and getting the win," Reimer said.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
