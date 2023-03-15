The Canberra Times
Times Past: March 16, 1988

March 16 2023 - 5:30am
Times Past: March 16, 1988

On this day in 1988, The Canberra Times reporting was a little tongue in cheek with some hot air, the prime minister and other politicians going up on a cold morning in March in hot air balloons.

Local News

