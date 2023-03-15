Times Past: March 16, 1988

On this day in 1988, The Canberra Times reporting was a little tongue in cheek with some hot air, the prime minister and other politicians going up on a cold morning in March in hot air balloons.
While Mr Hawke, with his wife and two grandchildren, stayed relatively dry for their flight, some of the other ministers were not so lucky. At a breakfast that was held after the balloon flights, Mr Hawke joined in with his colleagues laughing at an unfortunate David Simmons whose once shining shoes and well creased trousers were a bit more of a sorry sight.
Some of the balloons didn't fly quite so high and dipped their baskets into Lake Burley Griffin, leaving the occupants with water marks on shoes with wet socks and trousers. A team of Australian Democrats received an unexpected dunking in the cold lake.
Mr Hawke's balloon managed to avoid the water and floated over the Royal Canberra Hospital, the Australian National University, the CSIRO and the Botanic Gardens.
Other than the association of politics with hot air, the hot air balloons were organised by the ACT division of the National Heart Foundation with the event being called "Hearts Aloft". This was in an effort to raise funds for heart research. The politicians lobbied friends, family, business colleagues and even their rivals to raise about $25,000 for the foundation.
Many of the balloons themselves were shipped into Australia and were to be piloted by professionals and raced across Australia for a first prize of $20,000 for the winner.
