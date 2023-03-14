Jess Kimpton has been training dogs since she was a child and with a lifetime of experience behind her, she is eyeing off Australia's most prestigious sheepdog championship.
Taking place at Hall Showground in Canberra's north this week, handlers from around Australia have gathered in the bush capital to take home the prestigious Duke of Gloucester Sash.
It's a historic event, with a visit from Queen Elizabeth II to the final in 1970 making this royal competition notable amongst the nation's pastoral community.
Sheepdog trials are a unique heritage sport where three species - sheep, dog and person - endeavor to work together to complete a course of obstacles in 15 minutes.
President of the National Sheep Dog Trials Sarah Sydrych is excited for the final on Sunday and said to expect the unexpected.
"Anything can happen with three sheep and a dog and person, you just don't know. So anyone can win," Ms Sydrych said.
Ms Kimpton, who hails from Kurrajong in NSW, is competing with five Border Collies hoping to win the ultimate Duke of Gloucester Sash.
READ MORE:
She attended the championships last year, just missing out on the final by one point.
"Hopefully we'll change it this year ... I've got five dogs competing this weekend and Stitch is my open dog," Ms Kimpton said.
The open dogs compete at the highest level, with trials being held this week.
The top six dogs will compete in the open trial final this Sunday.
With a random selection of sheep being let loose from the gates, Stitch and Jess worked together to finish the obstacle course within the 15-minute time limit.
Ms Kimpton began the course confidently, with Stitch herding the three sheep though the narrow corridor towards the bridge.
However, winds and some performance anxiety saw her four-legged companion drop some crucial points as the sheep slightly escaped the 8-metre corridor which judges heavily scrutinise.
With every competitor starting at 100 points, judge Barry Knight watched closely as the handlers and their dogs took to the course.
"The judge is looking for a dog that will quietly and calmly work the sheep around the course," he said.
Completing the course within the time limit, Ms Kimpton and Stitch delivered a confident performance but she's not sure a final score of 76 will get her to the open final on Sunday.
"We had one really difficult sheep going around that really kept testing her which she lost him a bit heading towards the pen, but when she got her under control," Ms Kimpton said.
You can buy tickets for the final on Sunday, March 19 on the Eventbrite website.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. He previously interned at the Herald Sun and worked as a court reporter. Kerem covers all local stories in the national capital. His email is kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. He previously interned at the Herald Sun and worked as a court reporter. Kerem covers all local stories in the national capital. His email is kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.