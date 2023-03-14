The Canberra Raiders hope a big crowd at their first home game of the season will help them avoid a historically bad start to their 2023 NRL campaign, as injury has forced one team change for their clash against the Cronulla Sharks.
Just once in the past 13 years have the Raiders slumped to three-straight losses to start the season, and the undefeated Sharks threaten to see the feat repeated on Sunday at Canberra Stadium.
"The results have been a bit disappointing. We gave ourselves every opportunity to win but we're excited for what's coming," hooker Tom Starling said of the Raiders' form.
"We're happy with aspects of our game. We've done a review and how we can improve, but that energy is still high and we're confident in what we did out there."
Starling has been one of the bright sparks in the team despite the defeats.
Coming off the bench working in rotation with fellow rake Danny Levi, Starling injects pace around the ruck and was actually used as an additional playmaker at lock against the Dolphins, nearly setting up a try in that stint.
"It's exciting bouncing off each other," Starling said. "We'll look to keep building that combination but also he's got us off to really good starts, so whatever role that I come on to, whether it's nine or lock, I'll just build off it."
While some Raiders supporters have expressed frustration at the side's lack of fluency and execution in attack, Starling assured fans that their best footy is yet to come.
"We're building something special here - we can feel it," he said.
"We've got things to improve on but we'll fix that up and we'll be ready to go on the weekend hopefully in front of a packed stadium."
For their clash with the Sharks the Raiders have been forced to turn to young forward Trey Mooney to replace bench prop Ata Mariota who broke his hand in Redcliffe.
Meanwhile Josh Papali'i is out for another week, expected to return in round four due to a calf issue.
"It's unfortunate for Ata, he was playing some really good footy," Starling said.
"I don't think he flagged his hand injury until after the game so he's a tough young kid which is always good to see. He's going to be a big loss but we've got someone there ready to go."
Corey Horsburgh was cleared to play despite his leg twisting awkwardly in a hip-drop tackle last week, and on the other side of the park the Sharks will be without Dally M medallist Nicho Hynes in the capital.
Even without Hynes though, the Raiders are expecting Cronulla to have plenty of firepower.
"They're a very attacking and very skillful side," Starling said. "They've got a very good spine that like to play some pretty expansive footy, so it's going to be an exciting challenge for us to take them on and also throw a bit back."
Canberra Raiders: 1. Sebastian Kris, 2. Nick Cotric, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Harley Smith-Shields, 5. Albert Hopoate, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Pasami Saulo, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Corey Harawira-Naera. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Trey Mooney, 16. Corey Horsburgh, 17. Emre Guler. Reserves: 18. Zac Woolford, 19. Matt Frawley, 20. James Schiller, 21. Semi Valemei, 22. Peter Hola
