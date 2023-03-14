The Canberra Times
Comment/Editorial

Submarine pathway appears to have merit

By The Canberra Times
March 15 2023 - 5:30am
The question of the Collins class replacement has finally been answered. Picture by Defence Media

Leaving aside contentious questions of foreign and defence policy sovereignty, the staggering $368 billion cost, and fears a 21st century "submarine race" may escalate superpower tensions, Tuesday's AUKUS announcement has much to commend it.

