Leaving aside contentious questions of foreign and defence policy sovereignty, the staggering $368 billion cost, and fears a 21st century "submarine race" may escalate superpower tensions, Tuesday's AUKUS announcement has much to commend it.
If, as Labor, the Coalition and the defence establishment firmly believe, Australia needs a fleet of nuclear submarines then what has been outlined seems to be a sensible way of getting boats into the water.
The plan, which will see Australia purchase up to five Virginia class submarines from the US with the first expected to arrive before the end of the decade, ticks a large number of boxes.
Of these the most important is to significantly reduce the "capability gap" that would be created if the last Collins class boats were decommissioned before the first of the AUKUS boats, a new design that will be operated by both the Royal Navy and the Royal Australia Navy, enters service.
Concerns the anticipated scaling back of the Collins life of type extension program could jeopardise South Australian jobs, already impacted by the cancellation of the French contract, have been allayed given work must soon commence on the AUKUS joint venture.
And, in the meantime, Australia now has some breathing space to develop the most crucial element in the program; the men and women who will be responsible for building, maintaining and operating the RAN's future nuclear submarine fleet.
While, as has been widely reported, it is likely the commander of Australia's first nuclear submarine is probably still a very junior naval officer, it is equally likely many of those who will crew the boat or help to maintain it are still in the early years of high school.
This means Tuesday's announcement that four US submarines and at least one British submarine could begin "rotating" through Western Australia as part of what is to be called "Submarine Rotational Forces West" from 2027 is highly significant. That is, after all, less than four years away.
While, as Mr Marles, Mr Albanese and others point out, this will give RAN submariners experience on nuclear submarines before their first boats arrive at the end of the decade, the new force is a game changer in other ways.
While we have been told no US or UK submarines will be "based" in Australia nobody is saying what "rotation" actually means. The US Marines who have been being "rotated" through the Northern Territory since 2012 spend up to four months at a time here.
How long will a SRFW deployment last? What operations will submarines be be involved in? Will they, for example, stay close to Australian territorial waters or could they be dispatched to the contested waters of the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait? If so, what would be the status of any RAN trainees?
Given the Chinese, the North Koreans and other players will be paying close attention it might be a long time - if ever - for those questions to be answered publicly.
That is unfortunate. The positioning of Western nuclear attack submarines in a highly strategic location at a time of escalating regional tension will be seen as a threat.
Both Beijing and Pyongyang would be aware of the devastation wrought on Japanese shipping operating out of Fremantle during World War II. The geography has not changed.
Those who argue AUKUS has made Australia less safe, while clearly in the minority in the corridors of power, deserve to be heard.
Although, given AUKUS is a response to China's rapid military build-up, it makes sense to acquire this capability, arming ourselves to the hilt also has consequences.
