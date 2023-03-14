The Canberra Times

Peter Dutton welcomes AUKUS nuclear-powered submarines deal, but has more questions

By Miriam Webber
March 14 2023 - 4:19pm
Opposition leader Peter Dutton. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Opposition leader Peter Dutton has welcomed the landmark AUKUS deal, costing up to $368 billion, which will see Australia acquire a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, as a necessary decision and a huge achievement.

