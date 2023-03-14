The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

AUKUS pathway has merit

By The Canberra Times
Updated March 14 2023 - 6:36pm, first published 4:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Leaving aside contentious questions of foreign and defence policy sovereignty, the staggering $386 billion cost, and fears a 21st century "submarine race" may escalate superpower tensions, Tuesday's AUKUS announcement has much to commend it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.