AUKUS pathway has merit

Leaving aside contentious questions of foreign and defence policy sovereignty, the staggering $386 billion cost, and fears a 21st century "submarine race" may escalate superpower tensions, Tuesday's AUKUS announcement has much to commend it.
If, as Labor, the Coalition and the defence establishment believe, Australia needs a fleet of nuclear submarines then what has been outlined seems to make sense. It will significantly reduce the "capability gap" that would be created if the last Collins class boats were decommissioned before the first AUKUS boats enter service.
Concerns scaling back of the Collins life of type extension program could jeopardise South Australian jobs have also been allayed given work must soon commence on the AUKUS joint venture. It also gives Australia breathing space to select and train the men and women who will build, maintain and operate the nuclear submarine fleet.
This means Tuesday's announcement that four US submarines and at least one British submarine could begin "rotating" through Western Australia as part of what is to be called "Submarine Rotational Forces West" from 2027 is highly significant. While this will give RAN submariners experience on nuclear submarines before their first boats arrive at the end of the decade, the new force is a game changer in other ways.
What does "rotation" actually mean. How long will a deployment last? What operations will submarines be involved in? Could they be dispatched to the contested waters of the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait?
The positioning of Western nuclear attack subs in a highly strategic location at a time of escalating regional tension will be seen as a threat. Beijing would be aware of the devastation wrought on Japanese shipping operating out of Fremantle during World War II. The geography has not changed.
Those who argue AUKUS has made Australia less safe, while clearly in the minority, deserve to be heard. Although, given AUKUS is a response to China's rapid military build-up, it makes sense to acquire this capability, arming ourselves to the hilt also has consequences.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.