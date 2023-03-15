Learn to make your own espresso martinis at one of Canberra's best cocktail bars. The classes at White Rabbit Cocktail Room are great fun and a great excuse to get the girls together. Perfect for hen's, kitchen teas and birthdays, the classes include delectable bites for afternoon tea, demonstrations of signature cocktails as well as the option to create your own drink with one of our bartenders. Seatings 4-6pm and 6-8pm Fridays and 4-6pm Saturdays. $80pp.