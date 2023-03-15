The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Fun ways to celebrate International Espresso Martini Day in Canberra

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated March 15 2023 - 12:59pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
March 15 is International Espresso Martini Day so celebrate in style. Picture Shutterstock

If you're to believe the story behind the origin of the Espresso Martini, March 15 could be an interesting day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.