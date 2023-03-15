If you're to believe the story behind the origin of the Espresso Martini, March 15 could be an interesting day.
It's International Espresso Martini Day, celebrating the cocktail which was invented by British bartending guru Dick Bradsell. In the 1980s.
The story goes he created the drink when a young mode, who Bradsell claims is now world famous, sidled up to the bar and asked for something to "wake me up and f--- me up".
His solution was a combination of vodka, fresh espresso, coffee liqueur and sugar, shaken into a frothy mix of bittersweet addiction.
It was originally called The Vodka Espresso then the Pharmaceutical Stimulant and its now a world wide classic.
It's a popular drink in Canberra too. Phillip Jones, aka The Martini Whisperer, says a good espresso should be creamy and balanced, the main ingredients should harmonise and a little sweetness is okay.
"And, of course the crema on top of the cocktail is the kicker," he says.
"I sometimes switch out coffee beans for a dusting of nutmeg, and if rum is your thing, try an Aussie spiced rum instead of vodka and always an espresso coffee shot.
He's got a good tip if you're keen to make one at home.
"Use plenty of ice and keep shaking until the mixer is frozen and you can't shake no more. Then pour into a chilled glass and get all that frothy goodness at the end on top."
Can he suggest any places in Canberra where you might get a good one?
"I recently had one of the best Espresso Martinis ever at Alcove in Braddon, it had it all. And there are excellent examples at High Jinks and Molly to name a few."
Lorenzo Focarile is a co-owner at Molly and he said the key to a great martini are the ingredients.
"Fresh coffee makes a huge difference to the flavour and complexity of the cocktail," he says.
"We chose to use Toby's Estate beans for our espresso martinis. The base spirit is equally as important, whether it's vodka, tequila or other variant it needs to be high quality. We use Grey Goose Vodka or Herradura Tequila in all of ours."
Here's a few fun ways to celebrate International Espresso Martini Day.
At the RUC in Turner, you can get the cocktail on tap. It's a Lexington Hill Cocktail Club mix batched from Melbourne cold drip coffee, quadruple distilled grain vodka, Continental creme de cacao and sugar syrup. At $15, it's apparently popular with the ladies earlier in the night, but the boys bring it home late. RUC manager Jeremy says its very popular and "perfect now the nights are getting cooler".
Get the whole experience in one chocolatey bite with Enigma Fine Chocolate's award-winning espresso martini truffle. In 2018 it won a bronze medal at the Australian Food Awards and it's still one of the Braddon store's best sellers. With a 65 per cent single origin Grenadian dark chocolate shell and layers of vanilla bean infused white chocolate ganache, there are also layers of dark chocolate espresso ganache spiked with coffee liqueur by the Canberra Distillery. $4 each.
The Canberra Distillery's coffee liqueur starts with a very heavily roasted Arabica beans with strong natural flavours. It is cold brewed with their mixed grain vodka and left to infuse to produce a rounded, bitter and sweet flavour. The result is a smooth, sweet palate, with vanilla and brown sugar notes and a sharp espresso finish. Coffee liqueur can be enjoyed as an espresso martini, affogato or simply on ice. $57.
Learn to make your own espresso martinis at one of Canberra's best cocktail bars. The classes at White Rabbit Cocktail Room are great fun and a great excuse to get the girls together. Perfect for hen's, kitchen teas and birthdays, the classes include delectable bites for afternoon tea, demonstrations of signature cocktails as well as the option to create your own drink with one of our bartenders. Seatings 4-6pm and 6-8pm Fridays and 4-6pm Saturdays. $80pp.
Track down this collaboration between Cantails and The Lip Lab, who created limited edition lipsticks inspired by the flavour of a espresso martini. Cantails are handy little 150ml cocktails in a can, available at Dan Murphy's and BWS. Lip Lab is a Surry Hills-based beauty business specialises in creating custom shades to match skin tones, or in this case, delicious cocktail flavours. The exclusive Cantails x The Lip Lab lipsticks will be available for $45 from The Lip Lab.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.