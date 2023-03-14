The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Allhomes

A slight relief in store for Canberra renters: Domain report

By Danielle Meddemmen
March 15 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Experts say the rental market is experiencing a slower-than-usual growth in available properties this time around. Photo: Peter Rae

We have all seen the long lines outside of open rental properties and heard of prospective tenants' frantic bidding wars and the tough slog that is finding a suitable - and well-priced - rental in Canberra. But is that reality slowly shifting?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.