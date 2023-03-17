Seeing as the flight is often the most expensive part of a holiday, the less time you're away, the more it pushes up the daily cost of your trip. This may seem counter-intuitive, but rather than taking a shorter holiday, consider a longer holiday to bring down the ultimate cost per day. Planning to do two weeks in Italy this year and two weeks in Greece next year? Just combine them into one four-week holiday this year and you'll save a flight to Europe (which is still as high as $4000 in economy for the northern summer).