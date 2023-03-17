When I was travelling with a mate for several months, we survived pretty much all the stresses of being constantly on the road, expect for one thing that almost ended our friendship - sardines.
Because we were staying in cities for more than a few days, we would book accommodation with a kitchen, allowing us to cook a few dinners. It also meant I could make breakfast in the morning, and part of that included sardines on toast. It turned out my friend didn't enjoy waking up to that smell.
However, new research shows that more Aussies are becoming like me. Well, not the sardine bit, but the kitchen bit. A survey by Expedia Group has found that 45 per cent of travellers use cooking facilities if they have them, with a barbeque and an air fryer being the most popular appliances (along with a professional coffee machine, of course!).
Breakfasts are where I think a kitchen is particularly useful. I get frustrated when I have a busy day of sightseeing planned and I need to spend the first hour trying to find a restaurant and then waiting for a meal to be prepared. Plus, consider somewhere like Australia where you might be paying $30 for a meal you could've made yourself for a fraction of the cost.
In the same survey by Expedia Group, 54 per cent of respondents said they would save up to $700 by eating in on their next trip. While that's traditionally been the approach for people in holiday homes outside city centres (on a family trip up or down the coast, for instance), it's now becoming more common on international trips to cities as well. While eating the local food can be an important part of discovering a new destination, it doesn't have to be every single meal.
Rising inflation, higher interest rates, and other financial pressures mean people are tightening their belts and that includes travel. Interestingly, more new research released this week by Southern Cross Travel Insurance found that 87 per cent of Australians are still planning to travel this year - but 83 per cent are going to have to reduce the cost of that travel.
I often get asked about how to save money when travelling, and the answers depend on the type of trip you're doing, and who you're doing it with.
Solo travellers, for instance, can often easily save $100 or more by taking public transport to and from an airport rather than getting a taxi. But for a family, it might actually be cheaper to do a taxi than pay for four or five train tickets.
If you're doing a trip where you'll spend most of your day sightseeing and at restaurants, you might want to stay somewhere more budget because you'll hardly be there. But for a relaxing holiday by the beach, the quality of accommodation will be important and you may be better off saving money on the cost to get there.
The survey by Southern Cross Travel Insurance found people were going to try to cut costs on travel by staying within their state, looking for cheaper accommodation, taking fewer trips, and taking shorter trips.
But I'm not convinced those strategies are necessarily the best approach, at least, not in isolation.
My biggest tip to save money on holiday is to look at the big picture and think about how spending a little more on one thing may save you a lot more on another. Often it's all the small things that can make a trip so expensive.
For example, staying domestically so you don't have to pay an airfare means you'll need to pay Australian prices for accommodation, which can easily be $200 a night. You can get wonderful rooms in Thailand or Bali for $50 a night, which is a saving of $1,050 a week. Solo travellers, in particular, may want to consider if the airfare would have been more than that?
Seeing as the flight is often the most expensive part of a holiday, the less time you're away, the more it pushes up the daily cost of your trip. This may seem counter-intuitive, but rather than taking a shorter holiday, consider a longer holiday to bring down the ultimate cost per day. Planning to do two weeks in Italy this year and two weeks in Greece next year? Just combine them into one four-week holiday this year and you'll save a flight to Europe (which is still as high as $4000 in economy for the northern summer).
When you're booking tours or cruises, think carefully about the inclusions - and whether you'll actually use them. A cheap cruise may seem like a great deal, until you find yourself paying hundreds of dollars for drinks onboard. Conversely, a more expensive cruise that has everything included may not be great value if you're not going to drink much.
The same goes for meals on tours, where I tend to prefer cheaper deals that don't include dinners so I can choose where I eat and how much I spend, rather than having prepaid for boring buffets at hotel restaurants.
Which brings me back to the start. A great way to cut costs while travelling is (again, somewhat counter-intuitively) to pay more for your accommodation so it includes a kitchen. If that saves you the price of eating breakfast at a cafe each morning, you'll already be ahead. Go to a local market and get some ingredients for a dinner or a lunch, and you'll save even more. And if you don't make sardines, you'll also save a friendship.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
