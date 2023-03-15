Motorists heading east along Parkes Way will not be able to access Commonwealth Avenue via an off-ramp during a week-long closure and will instead need to take a detour through Canberra's city centre or head south on Kings Avenue.
The cloverleaf off-ramp from Parkes Way will close from 10am on Tuesday, March 21, and will remain shut until 7am on Tuesday, March 28.
A detour will be in place via Coranderrk Street and Constitution Avenue for eastbound motorists on Parkes Way to access Commonwealth Avenue.
Motorists can also use the Kings Avenue Bridge to cross Lake Burley Griffin to access Canberra's south. No lanes will be closed on Parkes Way during the works.
The ACT government said the closure was needed as part of the project to raise the level of London Circuit to the height of Commonwealth Avenue, ahead of a planned light rail route.
The week-long closure will allow for 24-hour works and would mean fewer weekend closures would be needed.
Transport Minister Chris Steel said the government would continue encouraging motorists to rethink their routes and travel times, and plan ahead how they will travel in and around the city through periods of disruption.
"We'll continue to be upfront with the community about traffic impacts associated with works on our major infrastructure projects that will support our city's future growth and the transformation of Canberra's CBD," Mr Steel said in a statement.
The raising London Circuit project will involve 60,000 cubic metres of fill being trucked into the city to level the road with Commonwealth Avenue, replacing two bridges installed in the late 1960s.
Mr Steel last year said the government expected most of the disruption to take place in the peak times, especially the morning, but most people would still be able to access the city centre.
The government has also previously said it expects traffic capacity on Commonwealth Avenue to drop by almost 80 per cent during the project.
Lane closures and lower speed limits could see traffic capacity on Commonwealth Avenue cut from 5200 vehicles an hour to 1100 vehicles an hour.
Traffic modelling showed Kings Avenue could see 20 per cent more traffic in the morning and afternoon peaks, as motorists sought to avoid Commonwealth Avenue and road closures.
Traffic on Parkes Way between Kings Avenue and the city could also rise between 45 and 60 per cent in peak periods.
Meanwhile, the territory government is undertaking a Parkes Way corridor planning and design study, which is made up of an infrastructure study, flood study and traffic options development study.
"A comprehensive review of the current and future performance, deficiencies, and opportunities for improvement of the Parkes Way corridor is underway. Specific improvements that may be feasible will be considered by the ACT government as part of future budget processes following completion of the relevant planning and feasibility works," Mr Steel this month said in answer to a question on notice in the Legislative Assembly from the Greens' Jo Clay.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
