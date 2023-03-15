The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Parkes Way to Commonwealth Avenue Bridge off-ramp temporarily shut for light rail works

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
March 15 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
East-bound traffic on Parkes Way, which will need to detour to access Commonwealth Avenue Bridge during a week-long off-ramp closure. Picture by Graham Tidy

Motorists heading east along Parkes Way will not be able to access Commonwealth Avenue via an off-ramp during a week-long closure and will instead need to take a detour through Canberra's city centre or head south on Kings Avenue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.