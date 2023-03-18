Winfrey's choices are influenced at times by a relatively recent trend - competition. Over the past few years, Jenna Bush Hager and Reese Witherspoon have demonstrated that they too, can win the trust of large numbers of readers, whether Witherspoon's early promotion of Delia Owens' blockbuster Where the Crawdads Sing or Hager championing such debut works as Katy Hays' novel The Cloisters. The exuberance of young people on TikTok helped make Colleen Hoover the country's most popular fiction writer. Winfrey is respectful: If she hears a book she might choose is also being pursued by Witherspoon or Hager, she will step back and pick another. But she also claims her place. Yes, Witherspoon, Hager and the BookTok kids are all great, but no one should forget who came first.