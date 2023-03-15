Fervent AUKUS critic Paul Keating has described Australia's landmark nuclear-powered submarine deal as the "worst international decision" since World War One conscription, heavily criticising the Albanese government for backing it after being elected.
It follows Tuesday's announcement revealing details of the decades-long plan between Australia, the US and the UK to share nuclear-propulsion technology and a new submarine design as a deterrent in the Indo-Pacific against China's rising aggression.
In a statement ahead of the former Labor prime minister's speech at the National Press Club on Wednesday, Mr Keating said "every Labor Party branch member will wince when they realise the party that we all fight for is returning to our former colonial master, Britain, to find our security in Asia".
"A contemporary Labor government is shunning security in Asia for security in and within the Anglosphere," his statement said.
"We have been here before: Australia's international interests subsumed by those of our allies. Defence policy substituting for foreign policy. But this time it is a Labor government lining us up."
More to come.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
