A "speechless" Michael Matthews has been ruled out of his favourite race of the year with COVID-19 shattering his Milan-San Remo hopes before the race could even begin.
The Canberran has vowed "I will be back" after a positive COVID-19 test was confirmed on Wednesday morning, dashing the hopes of a perennial favourite ahead of the event on Sunday morning [AEDT].
"Michael Matthews has unfortunately tested positive for COVID with light symptoms. Matthews will therefore not be on the start line for this weekend's Milan-San Remo," Matthews' Jayco-AlUla team said in a statement.
"It is a huge disappointment as a season goal and a much-loved race, but health is the priority."
Matthews has five top-10 placings and two podiums at the race known as the sprinter's classic, finishing third in 2015 and 2020.
The 32-year-old is yet to secure a race victory this year but finished with the green points jersey at the Tour Down Under, having won the 14th stage of the Tour De France in 2022 and bronze in the 2022 UCI road world championships.
The race will still feature Australians Matthew Dinham and Caleb Ewan on the start line for their respective teams Lotto-Dstny and Team DSM.
Michaels' teammates Elmar Reinders and Zdenek Stybar at Jayco-AlUla will still compete at the event.
