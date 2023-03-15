The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
What's on

Aussie Night Markets in Canberra on Friday

Updated March 15 2023 - 12:33pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yes, glow-in-the-dark fairyfloss will be at the Aussie Night Markets. Picture supplied

The Aussie Night Markets are at Thoroughbred Park in Canberra on Friday from 4pm to 10pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.