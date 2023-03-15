Aussie Night Markets in Canberra on Friday

The Aussie Night Markets are at Thoroughbred Park in Canberra on Friday from 4pm to 10pm.
Entry is by a gold coin per person.
There will be retail stalls, lots of hot food and desserts, a kids fun zone and carnival games.
Some of the food on offer will include bao, dumplings, chips on a stick, Belgian waffles, crepes, fairy floss and more.
An unlimited rides wristband is $25 and can be bought on the night at the rides booth.
Free on-site parking is available.
