The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics

Solid hiring but moderate wage growth in promising labour report for Reserve Bank

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated March 15 2023 - 7:12pm, first published 11:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Employers in the ACT have been adding workers to their payrolls at some of the fastest rates in the country since the start of the year but their wages bill is growing well below the national average.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.