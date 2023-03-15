Employers in the ACT have been adding workers to their payrolls at some of the fastest rates in the country since the start of the year but their wages bill is growing well below the national average.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics said there was a "seasonal rise" of 2.6 per cent in payroll jobs across the nation in February as businesses ramped up activity following the summer holiday period, including a 2.7 per cent lift in the ACT.
The ABS's head of labour statistics Bjorn Jarvis said the figures showed the growth in payroll jobs was less than at the same period during the pandemic but was "broadly consistent" with results in 2020 before COVID struck.
The reading lends weight to expectations the labour market will gradually soften as the impact of successive interest rate hikes are increasingly felt across the economy.
The Reserve Bank of Australia forecasts the jobless rate, currently at 3.7 per cent, to reach 3.8 per cent by the end of the year and reach 4.4 per cent by mid-2025.
But markets think labour force figures to be released by the ABS on Thursday will show a seasonal bounce in employment will have added a net 50,000 jobs in February, pushing the unemployment rate down 0.1 of a percentage point to 3.6 per cent.
Westpac economist Justin Smirk warned, though, even if employment increases by 50,000 or more jobs, this may not result in a lower jobless rate because many of the additional workers will have been on holidays rather than job hunting and so would not be counted as part of the labour force.
This matters because a big jump in employment without a drop in the unemployment rate may be enough to convince the RBA to keep interest rates on hold in April, Westpac chief economist Bill Evans said.
The RBA is also alert for signs that wages, which are accelerating, may be come unsustainable.
Governor Philip Lower has flagged the central bank is watching for signs of a wages-prices spiral emerging but admitted last week there is as yet no evidence that one is developing.
Nothing in the February payroll data is likely to cause the central bank concern.
According to the report, total payroll wages paid increased 2.2 per cent in the fortnight to February 11 and 3.3 per cent in the month from January 14. The annual increase was 7.7 per cent.
In the ACT, the total wages bill was up 1.8 per cent in the two weeks to February 11 but just 6 per cent from a year earlier - the lowest annual gain of any state or territory.
According to the ABS, the biggest gain in payroll jobs was among 15 to 19-year-olds, which is consistent with the idea many jobs added in February were among people who had already been recruited but had delayed commencing until after the summer holidays.
The data also showed payroll jobs grew much more strongly among women than men. Payroll jobs for males actually shrank by 1.5 per cent in the year to February while they climbed by 0.7 per cent among females.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
